Last Chance to Shop Kendra Scott Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts So Mom Can Shine Like the Star She Is
Jewelry is always a good idea when it comes to gifting, and Mother's Day is the ideal holiday to give a special piece of jewelry to show your love and appreciation for Mom.
One of the go-to jewelry brands we look to for beautiful designs that are on-trend and timeless is Kendra Scott. The Austin-based line has a ton of options that won't break the bank, but if you're looking to splurge on a diamond piece, they have that too! Kendra Scott has curated their own gift guide specifically for Mother's Day with over 200 gorgeous items to choose from.
To narrow the list and help you find the perfect jewelry gift for Mom or any mother figure in your life, ET Style has selected nine of the best Mother's Day jewelry to give on May 9 -- from Kendra Scott's popular drusy pendant necklace to a stunning diamond ring.
Order by end of day 5/4 with $5 2-day shipping for delivery on Mother's Day.
If you're looking for more Mother's Day gift ideas, be sure to head over to our expansive gift guide, which features our top picks of Mother's Day flower delivery services, care packages, brunch essentials and more stylish gifts you can buy online.
Browse Kendra Scott's Mother's Day jewelry gift guide and shop ET Style's favorites below.
