Jewelry is always a good idea when it comes to gifting, and Mother's Day is the ideal holiday to give a special piece of jewelry to show your love and appreciation for Mom.

One of the go-to jewelry brands we look to for beautiful designs that are on-trend and timeless is Kendra Scott. The Austin-based line has a ton of options that won't break the bank, but if you're looking to splurge on a diamond piece, they have that too! Kendra Scott has curated their own gift guide specifically for Mother's Day with over 200 gorgeous items to choose from.

To narrow the list and help you find the perfect jewelry gift for Mom or any mother figure in your life, ET Style has selected nine of the best Mother's Day jewelry to give on May 9 -- from Kendra Scott's popular drusy pendant necklace to a stunning diamond ring.

Order by end of day 5/4 with $5 2-day shipping for delivery on Mother's Day.

If you're looking for more Mother's Day gift ideas, be sure to head over to our expansive gift guide, which features our top picks of Mother's Day flower delivery services, care packages, brunch essentials and more stylish gifts you can buy online.

Browse Kendra Scott's Mother's Day jewelry gift guide and shop ET Style's favorites below.

Kendra Scott Josie Huggie Earrings In Vintage Gold Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Josie Huggie Earrings In Vintage Gold These Kendra Scott Josie Huggie Earrings In Vintage Gold are perfect for the favorite lady this Mother's Day. $48 AT KENDRA SCOTT Buy Now

Kendra Scott Reece Gold Mama Friendship Bracelet In Neutral Pastel Mix Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Reece Gold Mama Friendship Bracelet In Neutral Pastel Mix The necklace sold out fast, so now's the time to snag the bracelet version. Its a playful bracelet with a sweet meeting. $40 AT KENDRA SCOTT Buy Now

Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace In Gold Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace In Gold Available in Silver and Gold, this Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace In Gold is the perfect dainty necklace to gift mom this year for Mother's Day. $48 AT KENDRA SCOTT Buy Now

Kendra Scott Mom Pendant Necklace In Gold Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Mom Pendant Necklace In Gold This "Mom" pendant necklace is so perfect for a Mother's Day gift. We love the mini heart on the side for extra flair. $58 AT KENDRA SCOTT Buy Now

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace & Earrings Gift Set In Ivory Mother-Of-Pearl Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace & Earrings Gift Set In Ivory Mother-Of-Pearl Gift Mom not just one, but two pieces of jewelry from Kendra Scott. This set includes the bestselling Ari Heart Necklace and matching stud earrings. $78 AT KENDRA SCOTT Buy Now

Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Multi Strand Necklace In Iridescent Drusy Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Multi Strand Necklace In Iridescent Drusy The drusy pendant is a signature piece from the brand. This double-chain necklace is glamorous and wearable for everyday. $88 AT KENDRA SCOTT Buy Now

Kendra Scott Tegan 14k White Gold Y Necklace In White Diamond Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Tegan 14k White Gold Y Necklace In White Diamond Wow Mom with the gift of diamonds! This 14k white gold Y-necklace features white diamonds. She'll cherish this piece for special occasions. $600 AT KENDRA SCOTT Buy Now

Kendra Scott Michelle 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring In White Diamond Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Michelle 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring In White Diamond This crown-inspired 14k yellow gold ring immediately caught our eye. The diamond and geometric accents make this one extra special. $300 AT KENDRA SCOTT Buy Now

Elaina Delicate Chain Bracelet In 18k Rose Gold Vermeil Kendra Scott Elaina Delicate Chain Bracelet In 18k Rose Gold Vermeil Personalized jewelry is always a good gift idea. She won't want to take off this delicate chain bracelet. Engrave it for free! $118 AT KENDRA SCOTT Buy Now

Kendra Scott Barrett Stud Earrings In Bright Silver Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Barrett Stud Earrings In Bright Silver If she likes to keep it simple, there's no better choice than the Barrett Stud Earrings that never go out of style. $48 AT KENDRA SCOTT Buy Now

