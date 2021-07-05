Fashion

Last Chance to Shop Kendra Scott's Star-Spangled Sale: Save 20% on Select Jewelry

By ETonline Staff
It's your last chance to shop Kendra Scott's Star-Spangled Sale for 4th of July weekend! Kendra Scott is one of the go-to jewelry brands we look to for beautiful designs that are on-trend and timeless. This weekend, she's offering 20% off select jewelry, but the sale ends today! The Austin-based line has a ton of options that won't break the bank, but if you're looking to splurge on a diamond piece, they have that too! 

Entrepreneur Kendra Scott started her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002; her jewelry is now sold in stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's. The Austin-based company is known for designing earrings, necklaces, rings and home goods that range from dainty to high impact. Famous fans include Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff

Below, ET Style's favorite pieces of Kendra Scott jewelry to shop now.

Presleigh Love Knot Open Frame Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott Presleigh Love Knot Open Frame Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott
Presleigh Love Knot Open Frame Earrings In Bright Silver
If you like hoop earrings, we recommend this delicate love knot pair. 
$54 (REGULARLY $68)
Cade Gold Stud Earrings In White Pearl
Cade Gold Stud Earrings In White Pearl
Kendra Scott
Cade Gold Stud Earrings In White Pearl
Don't underestimate the power of pretty from these Cade Gold Stud Earrings.
$40 (REGULARLY $70)
Elisa Gold Multi Strand Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Multi Strand Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Elisa Gold Multi Strand Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
The drusy pendant is a signature piece from the brand. This double-chain necklace is glamorous and wearable for everyday. 
$70 (REGULARLY $88)
Zoey Arrow Cuff Bracelet In Silver
Zoey Arrow Cuff Bracelet In Silver
Kendra Scott
Zoey Arrow Cuff Bracelet In Silver
Make a statement with the Zoey Arrow Cuff Bracelet.
$36 (REGULARLY $58)
Barrett Stud Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott Barrett Stud Earrings In Bright Silver
Kendra Scott
Barrett Stud Earrings In Bright Silver
If she likes to keep it simple, there's no better choice than the Barrett Stud Earrings that never go out of style. 
$38 (REGULARLY $48)
Jack Vintage Gold Pendant Necklace In Charcoal Gray Crystal
Jack Vintage Gold Pendant Necklace In Charcoal Gray Crystal
Kendra Scott
Jack Vintage Gold Pendant Necklace In Charcoal Gray Crystal
This elegant necklace is art deco-inspired and works well as a layering piece. 
$35 (REGULARLY $58)
Poppy Heart Gold Pendant Necklace In Rose Quartz
Poppy Heart Gold Pendant Necklace In Rose Quartz
Kendra Scott
Poppy Heart Gold Pendant Necklace In Rose Quartz
This hand-carved pendant will make you feel as pretty as it is. 
$52 (REGULARLY $88)
Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott
Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace In Gold
Available in Silver and Gold, this Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Open Frame Crystal Pendant Necklace In Gold is the perfect dainty necklace.
$38 (REGULARLY $48)

