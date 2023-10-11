Sales & Deals

Last Chance to Shop Martha Stewart's Prime Day Deals on Kitchen, Home and Bedding Essentials

Save on Martha Stewart Housewares
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 4:58 PM PDT, October 11, 2023

These October Prime Day deals are Martha Stewart approved.

A close friend of Snoop Dogg, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit-edition cover model and the hostess with the most-ess: Martha Stewart is a gift who keeps on giving. As a present to us all, Martha Stewart's products, which are affordable without skimping on their high-end quality and appearance, are majorly marked down for Amazon's October Prime Day, some up to 52% off.

There are only a few hours left to shop October Prime Day, or Prime Big Deals Day. While there are so many in-demand deals, those wanting a kitchen or home upgrade, need to check out the deep discounts on Martha Stewart's home and kitchen collection. An authority in dining, cooking and interior decorating, Martha Stewart's products are luxe, elegant and durable.

From plush bath towels made from Turkish cotton to stainless steel knives housed in a sleek wooden block to silky soft 100% cotton sheets, there are all kinds of amazing Martha Stewart deals to shop during October Prime Day before the sale ends tonight. To help you sift through the thousands of discounts, below we've rounded up the best Prime Day deals on Martha Stewart kitchen, home and bedding products available to shop now.

Best Prime Day Deals on Martha Stewart Cookware

Martha Stewart Gatwick 7 QT Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Martha Stewart Gatwick 7 QT Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Martha Stewart Gatwick 7 QT Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

This 7-qt. round Dutch oven from Martha Stewart is great for making macaroni and cheese or starting a hearty stew.

$80 $71

Martha Stewart Eastwalk 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Knife Block Set

Martha Stewart Eastwalk 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Knife Block Set
Martha Stewart Eastwalk 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Knife Block Set

Slice and dice with the best of them using this 14-piece cutlery set. Not only does it come with all sorts of knifes, but the block also looks great on your counter.

$60 $47

Martha Stewart 3.5 Qt Vintage Triply Stainless Steel Everyday Sauté Pan

Martha Stewart 3.5 Qt Vintage Triply Stainless Steel Everyday Sauté Pan
Martha Stewart 3.5 Qt Vintage Triply Stainless Steel Everyday Sauté Pan

Built to last, this sauté pan has an aluminum core and premium tri-ply stainless steel construction to distribute heat evenly. 

$60 $54

Martha Stewart Thayer 12-Quart Enamel Stock Pot

Martha Stewart Thayer 12-Quart Enamel Stock Pot
Martha Stewart Thayer 12-Quart Enamel Stock Pot

Think of all the fall soups and stews you can prepare in this large scratch-resistant pot. 

$50 $39

Best Martha Stewart Kitchen Deals for Prime Day

Martha Stewart Lemon Whimsy Mini Oven Mitt 2-Pack Set

Martha Stewart Lemon Whimsy Mini Oven Mitt 2-Pack Set
Martha Stewart Lemon Whimsy Mini Oven Mitt 2-Pack Set

Pull out items from the oven in style with these sweet (and sour) lemon oven mitts. 

$20 $16

Martha Stewart Dual Purpose Kitchen Towel 2-Pack Set

Martha Stewart Dual Purpose Kitchen Towel 2-Pack Set
Martha Stewart Dual Purpose Kitchen Towel 2-Pack Set

Dress up the kitchen with towels that match your oven mitts. 

$15 $12

Martha Stewart Diamond Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat

Martha Stewart Diamond Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat
Martha Stewart Diamond Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat

Keep your feet happy after a long day in the kitchen with this plush, cushioned anti-fatigue mat. 

$55 $33

Best Martha Stewart Home Deals for Prime Day

Martha Stewart Harley Accent Table

Martha Stewart Harley Accent Table
Martha Stewart Harley Accent Table

Rustic and modern, this accent table is a great piece to put in your living room.

$279 $134

Martha Stewart Lionel Bar Cart

Martha Stewart Lionel Bar Cart
Martha Stewart Lionel Bar Cart

Give your drinks and bar tools a home on this stylish bar cart with an antique gold finish.

$349 $266

With coupon

Martha Stewart Rayna Swivel Task Chair

Martha Stewart Rayna Swivel Task Chair
Martha Stewart Rayna Swivel Task Chair

Not only will this swivel chair look great in your home office, but it also has soft and cozy fabric.

$220 $194

Martha Stewart Hutton Shaker Style Home Office Desk

Martha Stewart Hutton Shaker Style Home Office Desk
Martha Stewart Hutton Shaker Style Home Office Desk

Upgrade your work-from-home space with this timeless office desk. 

$260 $197

Martha Stewart Flameless LED Votive Candles

Martha Stewart Flameless LED Votive Candles
Martha Stewart Flameless LED Votive Candles

Enjoy the dancing light of a flickering candle without the flame. 

$20 $16

Martha Stewart Ellen Accent Ottoman

Martha Stewart Ellen Accent Ottoman
Martha Stewart Ellen Accent Ottoman

This angular ottoman showcasing modern transitional design also works as extra seating.

$159 $126

Martha Stewart Upholsterd Accent Chair

Martha Stewart Upholsterd Accent Chair
Martha Stewart Upholsterd Accent Chair

Add some luxury and softness to your living room with this gold-framed accent chair. 

$389 $272

Best Prime Day Deals on Martha Stewart Bedding and Bath

Martha Stewart Tencel Lyocell/Cotton Blend Goose Feather and Down Fiber Comforter

Martha Stewart Tencel Lyocell/Cotton Blend Goose Feather and Down Fiber Comforter
Martha Stewart Tencel Lyocell/Cotton Blend Goose Feather and Down Fiber Comforter

You won't want to leave the bed after snuggling up with this soft comforter filled with goose down and feather fibers. 

$156 $100

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Bath Towels (Set Of 6)

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Bath Towels (Set Of 6)
Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Bath Towels (Set Of 6)

Feel like you're at a luxurious spa with these plush towels made with 100% cotton.

$60 $40

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Queen Sheets Set

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Queen Sheets Set
Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Queen Sheets Set

Score these 100% cotton, eco-friendly sheets in a variety of colors.

$65 $52

Martha Stewart Farmhouse Shower Curtain

Martha Stewart Farmhouse Shower Curtain
Martha Stewart Farmhouse Shower Curtain

A neutral shower curtain fits easily into any bathroom decor. 

$40 $26

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

Tags: