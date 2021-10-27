Oct. 31 is coming up fast! This is your last chance to shop the perfect Halloween decor before trick-or-treaters arrive! Pretty much everything we're looking for can be scooped up on the internet -- and there's nothing scary about that, but you're running out of time!

Our favorite kind of Halloween decoration is more stylish than creepy, and it gets bonus points if it's also functional (like a festive candle or a skull-themed candy bowl). We've spotted some incredible unique Halloween decor finds at Etsy for both indoor and outdoor on Etsy along with Amazon and Walmart, including a cheeky doormat decoration that we think Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would approve of.

So queue up Hocus Pocus (it's streaming right here on Disney+), get into the spooky spirit and start creating your haunted mansion with the pieces from Walmart, Etsy and Amazon below.

Sylvania Halloween Pathway Lights Walmart Sylvania Halloween Pathway Lights If you're looking for Halloween lights that are a little different that string lights, these adorable ghosts can light up the pathway leading to your house! $19 Buy Now

Hanging Paper Bats Etsy Hanging Paper Bats Whether you're having a Halloween party or you're just handing out candy on Halloween night, you'll definitely get some shrieks with these hanging paper bats. $5 Buy Now

Cute Ghost Candle Etsy Cute Ghost Candle We love how you can customize a set of these adorable ghost candles by choosing your own scent and color. $18 AT ETSY Buy Now

Velvet Knit Pumpkin Etsy Velvet Knit Pumpkin Elevate your fall decor with a custom color scheme of soft pumpkins from Etsy seller KnotYourStyleCA. $12 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Halloween Bat Wall Decor Etsy Halloween Bat Wall Decor Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black styrene bats, which come in a pack of 25 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house. $15 AT ETSY Buy Now

3D Printed Polyskull Bowl Etsy 3D Printed Polyskull Bowl If you don't have a cauldron on hand, stash your Halloween candy in its own dedicated Halloween candy bowl. This 3-D printed skull bowl comes in black or white and with these instructions from Etsy shop PRINTERROR: "Simply fill it with candy, live spiders or whatever else your cold dead heart desires!" $55 $36 Buy Now

Model Ghost Figure Etsy Model Ghost Figure These little ghost figures are too cute to spook, making them great everyday Halloween decor if you're looking for tame decorating ideas. $26 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

How to Create a DIY ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costume

28 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Halloween 2021 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy & More

The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family

Last Chance to Shop The Best Halloween Candy Buckets and Treat Bags

The Best Marvel Halloween Costumes for Kids Who Love Superheroes

The Cutest, Funniest Halloween Costumes for Dogs