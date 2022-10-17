Last Day to Save on a Home Refresh at Brooklinen's Surprise October Sale: Shop Bedding, Towels, and More
Now that fall is in full swing, it's a good time to swap out your linens for new bedding and towels that are ready for colder days ahead. To refresh both your bedroom and bathroom, Brooklinen's Surprise Sale is discounting the internet-favorite brand's sheets, duvets, towels, and more. Now through today, Monday, October 17, you can get 15% off everything from your linens to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen.
During the Brooklinen Surprise Sale, shoppers don't need a coupon code to get sitewide deals at checkout. Known as the company behind the Internet's favorite sheets, Brooklinen makes "beautiful and ridiculously comfortable sheets that didn’t cost an arm and a leg,” according to their website. You can save on all of Brooklinen's bedding and cozy cold-weather essentials in every stylish color and pattern.
This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among other bath accessories like bath mats and bathroom organizers. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear — such as a plush robe or candle — for an easy holiday gift to treat your loved ones to.
Below, shop our favorite Brooklien pieces from the Surprise Sale and while you're shopping, check out our Early Black Friday coverage here.
Bigger duvet buttons and corner ties make the Luxe Duvet Cover an easy choice for your new bed covering.
The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too.
This 100% European linen duvet cover is equipped with corner ties and large button closures to keep your duvet insert in place.
This plush down comforter is fitted with 100% cotton sateen shell, according to the retailer.
This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.
Cozy up in something warmer this winter with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.
With a burn time of 60 hours, this soy and coconut wax blend candle comes in eight scents, including this sensual cedarwood, orange, and nutmeg.
If you love weighted blankets, then you'll love this weighted comforter alternative that weighs 20 lbs. at a full queen size.
Turn your bathroom into a spa with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort.
Mornings will feel more luxurious with a super-plush robe, which you won't ever want to take off. Choose from white, light gray and graphite.
