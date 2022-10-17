Now that fall is in full swing, it's a good time to swap out your linens for new bedding and towels that are ready for colder days ahead. To refresh both your bedroom and bathroom, Brooklinen's Surprise Sale is discounting the internet-favorite brand's sheets, duvets, towels, and more. Now through today, Monday, October 17, you can get 15% off everything from your linens to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen. Shop the Brooklinen Sale During the Brooklinen Surprise Sale, shoppers don't need a coupon code to get sitewide deals at checkout. Known as the company behind the Internet's favorite sheets, Brooklinen makes "beautiful and ridiculously comfortable sheets that didn’t cost an arm and a leg,” according to their website. You can save on all of Brooklinen's bedding and cozy cold-weather essentials in every stylish color and pattern.

This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among other bath accessories like bath mats and bathroom organizers. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear — such as a plush robe or candle — for an easy holiday gift to treat your loved ones to.

Below, shop our favorite Brooklien pieces from the Surprise Sale and while you're shopping, check out our Early Black Friday coverage here.

Luxe Duvet Cover Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover Bigger duvet buttons and corner ties make the Luxe Duvet Cover an easy choice for your new bed covering. $149 $127 Buy Now

Classic Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too. $169 $144 Buy Now

Linen Duvet Cover Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover This 100% European linen duvet cover is equipped with corner ties and large button closures to keep your duvet insert in place. $245 $208 Buy Now

Down Comforter Brooklinen Down Comforter This plush down comforter is fitted with 100% cotton sateen shell, according to the retailer. $189 $161 Buy Now

Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer. $159 $135 Buy Now

Brooklinen Candle Brooklinen Brooklinen Candle With a burn time of 60 hours, this soy and coconut wax blend candle comes in eight scents, including this sensual cedarwood, orange, and nutmeg. $35 $30 Buy Now

Weighted Comforter Brooklinen Weighted Comforter If you love weighted blankets, then you'll love this weighted comforter alternative that weighs 20 lbs. at a full queen size. $249 $212 Buy Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Turn your bathroom into a spa with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. $75 $64 Buy Now

Super-Plush Robe Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Mornings will feel more luxurious with a super-plush robe, which you won't ever want to take off. Choose from white, light gray and graphite. $98 $84 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Black Friday Mattress Sales And Bedding Deals You Can Already Shop: Casper, Leesa, Tempur-Pedic and More

15 Relaxing Gift Ideas to Help Relieve Stress: Shop Weighted Blankets, Massage Devices, and More

The Best Weighted Blankets to Help You Fall Asleep Faster

Fall 2022 Home Décor: Shop Cozy Blankets, Candles, Wall Art, Wreaths and More

Shop Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon and Walmart Before Black Friday

All The Best Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop from Amazon's October Prime Day Sale: NuFace, Honest Beauty & More

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is On Sale at Amazon Right Now

Save Up to 70% on Furniture & Home Decor at This West Elm Sale

10 Best Competing Prime Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now: Tatcha, SkinStore, Kjaer Weis, and More

44 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022 Still Available to Shop

Save 20% On All the Tatcha Products Loved by Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez With This Secret Code