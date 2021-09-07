Shopping

Last-Minute Back to School Shopping: Best Backpacks to Shop Now

By Danica Creahan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Backpacks and Bags for Going Back to School
ET Online

Many kids are back in class but some don't start until next week and they're finishing up back-to-school shopping. As kids return to the classroom for in-person learning this fall, from kindergarteners to college students, the time-honored ritual of back-to-school shopping is back in full swing. With school suppliesclothing, the latest technology and perhaps a few school-friendly face masks, chances are your back-to-school shopping list is pretty long! But with all the shopping fanfare, make sure to prioritize the thing that will keep all the other supplies together: the perfect backpack. 

Whether it's you or a loved one headed back to school in-person, a reliable, comfortable and convenient backpack is most definitely a must-have to carry all the school essentials for the best possible classroom comeback this fall. From thin and lightweight bags that can be worn as a tote or backpack, to a heavier, more durable backpack with padded shoulder straps that’s travel-ready, to a stylish backpack with charging capabilities, there’s a school bag out there that’s just right for you or your student this school year.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best backpacks for going back to school.

TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Amazon
TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. 
$100 AT AMAZON
Herschel Classic Backpack
Herschel Classic Backpack, Ash Rose, Mid-Volume 180L.png
Amazon
Herschel Classic Backpack
A timeless backpack in a trendy color. This bag also features contoured shoulder straps and breathable air mesh back padding. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus backpack
Vera Bradley via Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus backpack
This lightweight and machine-washable backpack has a front zip pocket with built-in organization to keep school supplies and an ID safely stored. It also has a luggage sleeve on the back that will attach to any suitcase to make traveling with this pack that much easier. 
$89 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)
Vintage Laptop backpack
Vintage Laptop backpack
Ugrace via Amazon
Vintage Laptop backpack
This stylish, vintage inspired bag has a built-in USB charging port and is made with lightweight and tear-resistant materials, so you know both your bag and your phone battery will last. This bag comes with six individual compartments for storing all your essentials.
$24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Calpak Luka backpack
Calpak Luka backpack
Calpak
Calpak Luka backpack
For anyone facing a hefty commute to school, the Luka backpack is designed for travel. With multiple storage compartments including a separate laptop sleeve and a space to store your shoes that has its own exterior access, this lightweight backpack will help you stay organized on the go.
$98 AT CALPAK
Rockland Double Handle Rolling Backpack, Bandana, 17-Inch
Rockland Double Handle Rolling Backpack, Bandana, 17-Inch
Amazon
Rockland Double Handle Rolling Backpack, Bandana, 17-Inch
If your kids are expecting heavy loads this school year, this rolling backpack from Rockland is a steal at 65% off the regular price. 
$28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Lululemon City Adventurer backpack
Lululemon City Adventurer backpack
Lululemon
Lululemon City Adventurer backpack
Made with water-repellent fabric, this backpack was practically made for student athletes. A separate built-in pocket can fit all your sweaty gym clothes, while an exterior padded laptop sleeve will keep your tech dry and protected.
$128 AT LULULEMON
Matein Travel Laptop backpack
Matein Travel Laptop backpack
Matein via Amazon
Matein Travel Laptop backpack
This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling with all your tech a much smoother experience. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug-in anywhere, even on the go.
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON
Ban.Do Go-Go backpack
Ban.Do Go-Go backpack
Ba.Do
Ban.Do Go-Go backpack
This bold canvas everyday backpack is straightforward in its structure, but certainly not simple with its bright floral design. The large main compartment can fit a 15-inch laptop and the bag features a front-zippered pocket and two side pockets. You can also pick up a Ban.Do lunch box featuring the same design. 
$37 AT BAN.DO (REGULARLY $50)
Camtop Unicorn backpack with matching lunch box
Camtop Unicorn backpack with matching lunch box
Camtop via Amazon
Camtop Unicorn backpack with matching lunch box
This Unicorn-inspired backpack has plenty of storage, padded and adjustable straps and comes with a matching insulated lunch box. Perfect for the kid who wants to return to the cafeteria in style. 
$44 AT AMAZON
Pastel rainbow backpack
Pastel rainbow backpack
Camtop via Amazon
Pastel rainbow backpack
This pastel rainbow backpack comes with a matching pencil case and lunch box for an adorably put-together school look. 
$45 AT AMAZON 1
Topo Designs Rover pack
Topo Designs Rover pack
Topo Designs via Amazon
Topo Designs Rover pack
The Rover Pack puts a sleek new spin on a classic cinch-top backpack silhouette. You can also easily turn this all-purpose backpack into a camera bag with the Topo Designs Camera Cube insert. 
$99 AND UP AT AMAZON
Timbuktu Classic Messenger Bag
Timbuktu Classic Messenger Bag
Timbuktu
Timbuktu Classic Messenger Bag
If there's no such thing as a cool backpack in your house, your child might prefer the convenience of a messenger bag. You can't go wrong with Timbuktu's Classic Messenger Bag with a crossbody chest strap instead of a shoulder strap to keep books and gear secure even when riding a bike. 
$89 AT TIMBUKTU
Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack
Nike Hayward 20.png
Nike
Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack
The durable shell features a new graphic along with additional pockets for extra small-item storage.
$55 AT NIKE
Tokyo Tote backpack
Tokyo Tote backpack
Bellroy
Tokyo Tote backpack
The Tokyo Tote backpack is made from recycled, water-resistant ripstop fabric. Along with the standard backpack storage to fit things like a lunch bag, it has an interior pocket to fit a water bottle and two internal Pop Pockets-- compartments that can be popped out for extra storage, and tucked away when necessary. Wear it as a backpack when you’re on the go and then easily transition to a tote bag when the time comes.
$165 AT BELLROY
Everlane ReNew Transit backpack
Everlane ReNew Transit backpack
Everlane
Everlane ReNew Transit backpack
Made from recycled plastic bottles, this sleek and simple yet trendy backpack is good for the planet and great for storing everything you need. It has an external laptop pocket for easy tech access and a slot on either side for a water bottle to help you stay extra hydrated throughout class.
$75 AT EVERLANE
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack - Lightweight School Bookbag
Amazon
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack
It's a classic for a reason. 
$36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Le Vasty Sequin School Backpack
Sequin School Backpack for Girls Boys Kids Cute Kindergarten Elementary Book Bag Bookbag Glitter Sparkly Back Pack.png (
Amazon
Le Vasty Sequin School Backpack
Reversible sequins allow students to switch up the backpack's colors. 
$31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Patagonia Ultralight Tote pack
Patagonia Ultralight Tote pack
Patagonia
Patagonia Ultralight Tote pack
The Ultralight packable backpack can be carried tote-style or by wearing the breathable straps in the traditional backpack style for hands-free travel. The separate zippered compartment inside gives it plenty of storage space -- it can hold anything from your school supplies to those extra-sweaty gym clothes. 
$89 AT BACKCOUNTRY
HotStyle TRENDYMAX Galaxy Backpack
HotStyle TRENDYMAX Galaxy Backpack
Amazon
HotStyle TRENDYMAX Galaxy Backpack
Reach for the stars with this trendy backpack, which comes in more than 20 other colors and patterns. 
$25 (REGULARLY $30)
Kane Kids backpack
Kane Kids backpack
State Bags
Kane Kids backpack
The Kane Kids signature backpack is durable and comes in dozens of dynamic, unique designs, all of which fit a standard school-sized folder and books, as well as a 13-inch laptop. 
$95 AT STATE BAGS

RELATED CONTENT: 

Shop The Best Face Masks for Kids You Can Buy Now

26 Back to School Must-Haves from Amazon

Athleta Face Mask Sale: Save Up To Up To 60% Off Face Masks

The Best Tech Gear for Back to School Is on Sale at Amazon

Amazon's Best Reusable Face Masks Under $5

Back to School Shopping List: Supplies for Every Type of Student

Shop Gap's Back-to-School Sale: Up to 50% Off Kids Jeans, Tees & More

 

 