Last-Minute Back to School Shopping: Best Backpacks to Shop Now
Many kids are back in class but some don't start until next week and they're finishing up back-to-school shopping. As kids return to the classroom for in-person learning this fall, from kindergarteners to college students, the time-honored ritual of back-to-school shopping is back in full swing. With school supplies, clothing, the latest technology and perhaps a few school-friendly face masks, chances are your back-to-school shopping list is pretty long! But with all the shopping fanfare, make sure to prioritize the thing that will keep all the other supplies together: the perfect backpack.
Whether it's you or a loved one headed back to school in-person, a reliable, comfortable and convenient backpack is most definitely a must-have to carry all the school essentials for the best possible classroom comeback this fall. From thin and lightweight bags that can be worn as a tote or backpack, to a heavier, more durable backpack with padded shoulder straps that’s travel-ready, to a stylish backpack with charging capabilities, there’s a school bag out there that’s just right for you or your student this school year.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best backpacks for going back to school.
