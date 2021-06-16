Shopping

Last Minute Father's Day Gifts: Levi's Jean Jackets For Dad at Amazon

By Leena Tailor‍
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon/Levi's

Summer is almost here and while we need shorts and flip flops for hot days, a jean jacket is the light layer we need for chilly nights. Levi's is one of our favorites for such a situation and if you're looking for a last minute Father's Day gift, there are tons of gift ideas and great deals on Levi's jean jackets at Amazon's Father's Day Sale.

This sale is filled with fantastic markdowns on jean jackets you don't want to miss. Among other things, the cool and casual Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jackets are on sale for up to 74% off at Amazon's Father's Day Sale -- and there's so much more to explore. 

With prices starting at 22% off, these jean jackets come in more than 40 different colors and styles, meaning there’s something here for everyone, even for harder-to-please guys.

Our favorites from Levi's are below, but if you want to continue shopping, check ET's Style top picks from Amazon's Father's Day Sale.

READ MORE: Shop ET's Top 265 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

Levi's Men's Killebrew Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Killebrew Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Killebrew Trucker Jacket
This jacket is slightly stretchy for maximum comfort and easy movement. 
$82 AND UP (REGULARLY $98)
Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
This Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket is the perfect jacket for all weathers. Designed for cold temperatures and the rain, this jacket is waterproof with it's faux leather shell to keep in the warmth.
$70
Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Original Trucker Jacket
This classic Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket looks great in Black. Only $66 at the Amazon Sale.
$63 (REGULARLY $90)
Hooded Trucker Jacket
Levi's men's Hooded Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Hooded Trucker Jacket
This one's for the days you don't want to go full denim. This Levi's Hooded Trucker Jacket is perfect for the cool spring and summer nights.
$70 AND UP
Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
With this Levi's Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket you get the best of both worlds -- warmth and style! 
$72 (REGULARLY $110)
Levi's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
This classic trucker jacket has a water resistant checkered soft-shell with microfleece lining.
$58 AND UP (REGULARLY $80)
Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Original Trucker Jacket
Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for 39% off? A Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket is the perfect jacket for the Spring season. Pair with a sweater underneath for the cooler spring nights.
$58 (REGULARLY $90)
Signature Gold Label Trucker Jacket
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Men's Signature Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Signature Gold Label Trucker Jacket
This Levi's jacket is more fitted than the original Trucker Jacket, but it has a bit of give thanks to the flex denim. 
$33 (REGULARLY $60)
Lined Trucker Jackets
Levi's Men's Lined Trucker Jackets
Amazon
Lined Trucker Jackets
This jacket is lined for a little extra warmth and comfort. 
$49 AND UP

