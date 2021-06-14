Last Minute Father's Day Gifts: Levi's Jean Jackets For Men at Amazon

Summer is almost here and while we need shorts and flip flops for hot days, a jean jacket is the light layer we need for chilly nights. Levi's is one of our favorites for such a situation and if you're looking for a last minute Father's Day gift, there are tons of great deals on Levi's jean jackets at Amazon's Father's Day Sale.

This sale is filled with fantastic markdowns on jean jackets you don't want to miss. Among other things, the cool and casual Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jackets are on sale for up to 74% off at Amazon's Father's Day Sale -- and there's so much more to explore.

If you're shopping to help Dad with a summer recharge, Amazon's new guide section makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Father's Day Sale.

With prices starting at 22% off, these jean jackets come in more than 40 different colors and styles, meaning there’s something here for everyone, even for harder-to-please guys.

Our favorites from Levi's are below, but if you want to continue shopping, check ET's Style top picks from Amazon's Father's Day Sale.

READ MORE: Shop ET's Top 265 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Hooded Trucker Jacket Amazon Hooded Trucker Jacket This one's for the days you don't want to go full denim. This Levi's Hooded Trucker Jacket is perfect for the cool spring and summer nights. $79 AND UP Buy Now

Original Trucker Jacket Amazon Original Trucker Jacket Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for 39% off? A Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket is the perfect jacket for the Spring season. Pair with a sweater underneath for the cooler spring nights. $58 (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

