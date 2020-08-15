Lauren London will never forget about Nipsey Hussle.

On what would have been the late rapper's 35th birthday, the actress took to Instagram to share a stunning black-and-white photo of the late rapper, alongside a touching message in his memory.



The note read, "King Ermias / Best friend / Twin Flame / Greatest Teacher / Beautiful Strong Vessel / The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth. /

'I Miss You' will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. / Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. / Happy 35th / Eternally Yours, Boogie."

Many famous friends and fans left their own tributes in the comments of London's post, including LeBron James, who wrote "💙🙏🏾🏁," Karrueche Tran, who shared red and blue heart emojis, and Larenz Tate, who also commented with emojis, opting for "👑" and "🙏🏾."



In February, London, 35, paid tribute to Hussle at the 2020 GRAMMYs, proudly wearing a gold necklace with a pendant that had her beau's portrait from a photo taken at the previous year's ceremony. Hussle, who was nominated for three awards at this year's ceremony, posthumously won his first GRAMMY in the Best Rap Performance category for "Racks in the Middle."

She also posted a heartbreaking tribute to the rapper last year for his birthday, writing, "Today We celebrate You my beloved /Today we honor you King /We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life. /We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life. /Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life. /His Purpose still lives on with us all. Ermias wasn’t a sad soul. /He was a powerful strong magical soul. /Today is the day we lift up. Long Live My other half /My beloved King /Ermias /Nip Hussle The Great! /I miss you /I love you /Still here holding it UP!"

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019. He was 33.

"2019 changed the rest of my Life. My existence shifted," London -- who has one son with Hussle, 3-year-old Kross -- wrote in a New Year's Eve post in December 2019. "Half of me is in Heaven and the other half is here to pick up and continue. Things will never be the same. But everyday I still wake up and Pray Lord, Use Me. Long Live Ermias."



