Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon, Mama June's Daughter, Debuts Newborn Twins

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is officially a mother of four! Mama June Shannon's 22 year-old daughter gave birth to twins in May and has now shared them with the world.

In a new photo taken in Georgia, Pumpkin posed with her husband, Joshua Efird, their daughter, Ella, and Pumpkin's younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson as the two women held the couple's newborn twins. The new mom of four gave birth to the twin siblings, a boy named Sylus Ray and a girl named Stella Renae, on May 19 via C-section. Stella was born first, followed one minute later by Sylus.

"The family is really happy," Pumpkin said. “Things have been stressful adjusting to three babies under one year old and just five kids in general, but it’s nothing me and Josh can’t handle."

She added, "This just means life is a little more hectic, but will be so worth it in the end." In addition to the newborn twins, the couple is also parents to Ella, 4, and Bentley, 11 months. Pumpkin was reportedly granted sole custody of Alana in April, following June's drug addiction and legal troubles.

Pumpkin and Josh got engaged in June 2016 and married in Las Vegas in May 2018. On Sunday, Pumpkin praised her husband as the best father she's known.

"All my life I prayed god would send me someone I could have a family with and love forever and he sent me you," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being the best father to all of our babies including Alana. You’ve never failed to show up and show the kids what a man real man is. I’ll forever be thankful for you. Me and the kids love you so very much."

When ET spoke with Pumpkin last year, she said that she was ready to get out of the limelight.

"I am ready to walk away from it and live a normal life and just live with me and my family instead of having to go out to a restaurant and 75 people stop us for a picture," she said. "I'm not saying that we don't enjoy taking pictures because I will take time out of my day whether I'm busy or not to take pictures with people, but I just think I'm at a point where I've been doing this for so long. But I feel like I just, at some point, we want to definitely step away."

