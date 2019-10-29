LeBron James paid around $3,000 to help feed firefighters battling the Getty Fire in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Lakers star is one of many celebrities who were forced to evacuate their homes due to the fire, which erupted in the early hours of Monday morning and has burned more than 650 acres.

Raul Ortega, owner of Mexican food truck, Mariscos Jalisco, tells ET that a member of James’ team called him early Tuesday to set up a time for his taco trucks to deliver food to the first responders of the fire.

According to Ortega, James paid around $3,000 to rent the taco trucks, which were set up at Jackie Robinson Stadium, which has been used as a base camp for the firefighters.

Ortega says his employees fed around 150 first responders, serving up approximately 600 tacos.

Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, took to Twitter to thank the basketballer for his contribution.



“Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire,” the mayor wrote, alongside a photo of firefighters being served tacos.

"Those men and women are unbelievable, with what they're doing and their bravery throughout this time." - @KingJamespic.twitter.com/aB4k11hHY0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 29, 2019

The tacos appear to be popular among celebrities, with Ortega and his team previously catering two parties for musician John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

James isn’t the only celebrity who has contributed to helping fight the devastating wildfires.

John Cena, who plays a firefighter in his latest film, Playing With Fire, donated $500,000 to help end the blaze on Monday.



