Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) is pulling the dad card.

Legacies is back and ready to kick off where viewers last left off. Ahead of the new episode, "I Couldn't Have Done This Without You," ET has a sneak peek of newly-reappointed headmaster Saltzman giving Sebastian (Thomas Doherty) a very stern warning about pursuing his daughter, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), before deciding on his future at The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted.

"Look, I'm not convinced you belong here. We don't admit vampires over the age of 17. But, since you've been stuck in that coffin, I might make an exception... If you pass our tests," Alaric tells Sebastian.

"You know who would be an ideal guide? Your daughter, Elizabeth," Sebastian replies with a sneering tone.

"You stay away from my daughters. Consider this your one warning," Alaric sternly warns him. See the rest in the exclusive clip above.

Thursday's episode will also see the Necromancer setting his plan for revenge in motion and Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) offering to help Josie (Kaylee Bryant) learn more about the mora miserium.

Last week, Legacies was renewed for a third season, along with a number of CW shows. ET recently had Bryant and Boyd sit down for a fun twin-terview. Watch it below!

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

