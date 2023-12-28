Leighton Meester knows her kids have affected her career -- and she wouldn't changed a thing. The 37-year-old actress' husband, Adam Brody, interviews her for Interview Magazine, and she speaks about their kids have impacted her acting career.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, shares an 8-year-old daughter, Arlo, and a 3-year-old son, whose name they've yet to reveal.

"It's inevitable that it’s changed it, and we've had these conversations endlessly. I wouldn't change anything and I'm proud of the mom I am," Meester tells her husband. "But I also feel like I'm open to a lot of self-doubt and worry, and to more extreme hypervigilance and neurosis."

"So all I can do is take it a day at a time," she continues. "But when I'm with my kids, our kids, I feel like all I can do is be present. Then when I'm working, I miss them like crazy. It's hard not to feel as a mom that you're not doing enough and I think that's always going to be reinforced by our society."

Meester notes that there's also a "sweet, canned answer" to how kids have impacted her career, explaining, "It gave me a lot of compassion, and this whole other level of appreciation for other people and a sensitivity that I don't think I ever had before. Particularly, when it comes to children. It's not like a regular job. You work for 3 months, nonstop, day and night, and then not at all for the rest of the time. It's preferable."

Through it all, Meester and Brody are by each other's side. That's even true for work, as they recently teamed up for the thriller River World.

"You are the person I want to work with all the time," Meester tells Brody. "You're my best friend, and the best acting partner that I could ever hope for. It was very familiar, so I felt very safe and comfortable to be doing all those pretty intense scenes."

When ET spoke to Meester last year, she got real about mom guilt.

"It doesn't seem like it gets better," Meester told ET of being away from her kids. "I've been thinking maybe it would, but it doesn't. And now I've really doubled up on this kid thing. So it's kind of, it's a double whammy of like, 'Well, there's a baby now and he seems like he needs me.'"

"Working is the ultimate guilt [because] I want to be here, I'm having fun," she added. "Of course, I think it's good all around, but this world, our society, everything, it doesn't really give us a lot of space for feeling whole on either end, and feeling good about going to work, or leaving our kids, or being with them. We can't do that either."

