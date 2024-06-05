Lenny Kravitz is ready for his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, to say "I do" to Channing Tatum!

In the new issue of InStyle magazine, the "TK421" singer shares how he's feeling about his upcoming father-of-the bride moment.

"Just happiness, you know? Happiness knowing that she's confident in her choice and is looking forward to building a life with someone," he says about walking his daughter down the aisle. "They're equally matched and equally yoked. Just happiness."

A source confirmed to ET that Zoë and Channing quietly got engaged last October after two years of dating. The pair met and connected on the set of their upcoming film, Blink Twice, which is Zoë's directorial debut.

Lenny Kravitz talks excitement to walk daughter, Zoe Kravitz, down the aisle during her wedding to Channing Tatum. - JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Lenny tells the magazine how much he admires his 35-year-old daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

"She has enhanced my life and opened my life and brought me to places I never thought I would be," Lenny tells InStyle. "The thing that I’m most proud about with Zoë is what an outstanding and beautiful individual she is. I mean, she inspires me. She's her own person. It can be difficult growing up when you have parents that are known for something… To see her become this creative force, she's so independent. She's so talented and free. I couldn’t be more proud of the human being she is."

In January while speaking to ET, Lenny couldn't help but gush about his daughter's nuptials -- which he later revealed will happen next year.

"Hey man, that's life," Lenny gushed at the time. "When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it -- I've done well. Blessed."

Earlier this year, a source told ET that Zoë and Channing are flying high in the lead-up to their wedding, and enjoying their engagement.

Zoe Kravitz is set to tie the knot with Channing Tatum next year. - Getty Images

"Channing and Zoë are doing fantastic and could not be more in love," the source shared. "They're so thrilled about their engagement and to be taking this next step together."

Lenny and Zoë recently spent some time together -- alongside Lisa -- earlier this month as they celebrated the rock star's 60th birthday in Paris, France, at the Hôtel de Crillon.

A source told ET that Lenny curated the guests list -- which included Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, Naomi Campbell and more celebrities -- and had a blast during the celebration.

"Lenny Kravitz had the best time while celebrating his birthday," said the source. "After the dinner event, there was a party where everyone enjoyed tunes by DJ Ruckus and a dance session to Lenny's classics. Guests also jumped up and down to his song, 'Let It Ride' from his new album."

