Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 49th birthday less than a week ago, but the Killers of the Flower Moon star is already looking ahead at 50.

Speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner to talk about the Martin Scorsese-directed film in which he stars opposite Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, DiCaprio said he enjoyed the star-studded shindig where guests saw him drop bars, but he's cognizant of the fact that he's now officially approaching a milestone birthday.

The Oscar-winning actor celebrated his birthday at a private residence with A-list guests that included BFF Tobey Maguire, JAY-Z, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and many more. According to video obtained by TMZ, DiCaprio at one point grabbed the mic and started rapping.

"That is true," said DiCaprio while chatting with ET at The London West Hollywood.

But he's not just a hip-hop head. He's got an eclectic taste in music, which he just may implement for his 50th birthday next year.

"Got to always think about 50," said the Titanic star when asked if he's already looking ahead to next year. "But you know what, I have a range of musical love that goes back to our stuff from the '20s, '30s and '40s with jazz and blues and things of that nature. And then hip-hop, too."

And speaking of range, DiCaprio's shown exactly that over the course of an illustrious career that includes having worked with the legendary Scorsese on six feature films -- 2002's Gangs of New York, 2004's The Aviator, 2006's The Departed, 2010's Shutter Island, 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, and now Killers of the Flower Moon.

It's no wonder DiCaprio -- even with an Oscar and three Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- is still in awe of Scorsese, a Hollywood giant whom DiCaprio considers as his "cinematic father figure." Ditto with De Niro.

"It's hard to articulate in a short time other than saying he's been very much a cinematic father figure to me, much like Mr. De Niro has. I've looked up to them as the great duo of my generation as far as cinematic achievements are concerned," DiCaprio tells ET. "All of my actor friends and I have just studied their work and their films together, so to be able to do six films now with Marty and then 30 years later -- after my first starring role -- getting to do a collaboration with the three of them was kind of mind-blowing."

The 1920s-set crime drama recounts the serial killings of the Osage Nation after oil was discovered on their tribal land. Speaking to ET at the New York City premiere in September, Scorsese praised DiCaprio's evolution as an actor.

"He has range. He keeps growing. He also has a lot of courage," Scorsese told ET. "I know he'll go to places that other people might pull back from... I've been working with him over the years, he's been growing as a person. He's maturing from a young kid to a young man. As he changes in life, he's changing on film."

DiCaprio had to catch his breath when told about what Scorsese said, which only triggered him to continue his adulation for the Oscar-winning director.

"As far as Marty is concerned, what can one even say about him besides the fact he's truly a national treasure," DiCaprio says. "And he's still continuing to make daring, independent films even though they're massive in budget. He is a seminal artist of this entire era of cinematic history, and I can't begin to articulate how much I've learned from him."

Killers of the Flower Moon is now in theaters.

