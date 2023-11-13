There ain't no party like a Leonardo DiCaprio party!

Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor celebrated his 49th birthday -- which he officially marked on Nov. 11. For the occasion, the A-list star was joined at a private residence in Beverly Hills by an array of celebrities ready to party.

Outside of the venue, Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum and his fiancée, Zoe Kravitz, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Chris Rock, Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana, Rita Ora and her husband, Taika Waititi, were spotted heading inside and ready to enjoy the fun.

Just like the birthday boy, many stars who were in attendance managed to dodge the flashing lights including, JAY-Z and Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Leo's bestie, Tobey Maguire, Corey Gamble, Lil Wayne and more.

A source tells ET that the party was a no phone zone, and guests mingled and celebrated with each other. According to the source, Zoe and Channing -- whom recently got engaged -- looked "super happy and cute together."

While they were spotted leaving together, Olivia and Chris did their own thing inside of the party.

"Chris and Olivia arrived separately to Leo’s birthday party at a private home in Beverly Hills. Olivia came much later than Chris did, after the Baby2Baby Gala," a source says. "Chris did his own thing throughout the night and was mostly talking to Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and other friends. When Olivia arrived, she mingled with friends too. When Chris and Olivia did hang out, they didn’t act like a couple and weren’t showing any signs of PDA. It looked like it was more like a friendly vibe between them."

As for the birthday boy, he enjoyed the attendees who came out to celebrate his big day.

"Leo had a great time and was singing and dancing throughout the night," the source says.

Also at the function was Leo's rumored new girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, whom he shared some PDA with inside.

"Vittoria was also in attendance and they showed PDA throughout the evening and looked into each other," the source adds.

Though the pair were packing on the PDA inside the bash, another source tells ET, Leo and Vittoria are simply having fun.

"Things between Leo and Vittoria are casual at this point because it is still in the early stages," the source says. "They are both having fun and enjoying getting to know each other."

While there is limited footage of the evening, TMZ obtained a video that gives the general vibes of the festivities. In the clip, Leo -- who rocked his signature black baseball cap, T-shirt and jeans combo -- dances as the crowd surrounds him. At one point, the Killers of the Flower Moon star grabs the mic and raps.

According to People, at one point, the actor was lifted and carried around the room by his friends.

Multiple outlets reported that the party went on until the early hours of the morning, with some guests staying past 4 a.m.

