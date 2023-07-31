Model Neelam Gill Addresses Rumors She’s Leonardo DiCaprio's 'New Flame' After Yacht Bikini Pics
Neelam Gill is setting the record straight on the romance rumors swirling about her and Leonardo DiCaprio. Last Friday, the 28-year-old model was photographed wearing a string bikini while hanging out on a yacht with the shirtless 48-year-old actor in Porto Cervo, Sardinia.
It wasn't long after the photos surfaced that Gill clarified her relationship with DiCaprio. "Just to clear up any rumors… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame,'" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now."
She added, "The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories."
DiCaprio is often romantically linked to models, as he's dated Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Nina Agdal and Camila Morrone.
More recently, he's be rumored to be seeing Gigi Hadid. "Gigi and Leo’s relationship is friendly, flirty, and low-key," a source told ET last week. "They see each other when they’re able to and make an effort to hang out when it works for both of them, but Gigi is mainly prioritizing her daughter and work."
Funnily enough, according to People, the last time DiCaprio and Gill were spotted together was with Hadid. In June, the models showed up to an upscale London restaurant together, followed by DiCaprio and his parents.
