She is not for sale! Kate Beckinsale seemingly made the ultimate throwback reference while attending her former co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio's, star-studded 49th birthday party over the weekend.

The 50-year-old British actress pulled up in a black mini-dress with a giant square blue diamond gem on her skirt with a crystal chain detailing. The look is seemingly a reference to the necklace that DiCaprio's character, Howard Hughes, gives Beckinsale's character, Ava Gardner, in the 2004 film The Aviator.

In the movie, Beckinsale rejects the gift declaring, "I am not for sale."

Miramax

Miramax

The actress paired the look with sky-high blue platform heels and a large black bow in her ponytail.

Beckinsale attended the party in Beverly Hills with pals Big Boss Vette and Gabs Morpeth. The British actress posted several pics rocking the look with her friends ahead of the event, writing, "Powerpuff girls are go."

Of course, that necklace isn't the only giant blue gem DiCaprio is associated with. In the 1997 film Titanic, his character, Jack Dawson, famously paints Kate Winslet's Rose Dewitt Bukater nude wearing only the "Heart of the Ocean" blue diamond necklace.

DiCaprio celebrated his birthday over the weekend with stars Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, Taika Waititi, Lil Wayne, Kim Kardashian, Axl Rose and many more.

According to People, the Oscar winner spent the evening with 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti by his side, and the two were "affectionate and kissing throughout the night."

