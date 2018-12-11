Leonardo DiCaprio Ordered to Return Oscar Amid Court Case

Leonardo DiCaprio spent years as a meme as he journeyed to get an Oscar of his own, and now the 44-year-old is being forced to hand over an Oscar in his possession to the feds.

Don’t worry, though, it’s not the golden trophy he earned for his role in 2015’s The Revenant. It’s actually Marlon Brando’s 1954 Oscar for On the Waterfront.

DiCaprio was gifted the Oscar by Malaysian financier Jho Low, who originally bought the Oscar for $600,000 at an auction.

DiCaprio was also nominated for an Oscar for his role in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street, a film which Low financed. The problem? According to The New York Times, Low is being accused by prosecutors of committing fraud against an investment fund for billions of dollars.

DiCaprio has handed over the Oscar as well as a painting by Pablo Picasso and any additional gifts given to him by Low.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has the right to buy any Oscar back for $1, so that’s where the trophy will likely land once the investigation has concluded.

Low is currently a fugitive, who the Times says is “believed to be hiding in China.”

For more from DiCaprio, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates His 44th Birthday With Star-Studded Bash -- Pics!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Martin Scorsese to Reunite for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Leonardo DiCaprio Has Beach Party Before Date Night With Camila Morrone (Exclusive)

Related Gallery