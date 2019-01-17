The Dealy Awards are almost here!

Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady hosts the 10th annual awards show spoof -- and ET has an exclusive look at his hilarious opening number.

"This isn't the Emmys or Oscars, you don't need a tux to take home some bucks," Brady, who wrote and choreographed the opening, sings. "I'm changing lives and giving prizes... keep your hands out my pants. Just stop it and dance!"

"Welcome to the Dealys, I give cash to people in costumes, that's what I do,'" he continues. "Welcome to the Dealys, kids, look at me, this is what happens when you don't stay in school... you'll host the Dealys!"

Friday's Dealys show will feature special guests like The Young and the Restless’ Daniel Goddard and Melissa Ordway, ET's own Nancy O’Dell, Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight as well as several ladies of The Talk, including Sara Gilbert, Eve, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Let's Make a Deal's 10th Annual Dealy Awards airs Friday on CBS -- and Knight will be taking over the show's Instagram. Follow along on @letsmakeadealcbs starting at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.

