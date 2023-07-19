Lil Durk Cancels Several Tour Dates Amid Health Struggle

Lil Durk has canceled several of his Sorry For The Drought Tour dates, including his scheduled appearance at Rolling Loud Miami, and postponed two stops.

Twenty-four of Lil Durk's tour performances have been marked as canceled on the Ticketmaster website, with the only remaining performances including two in the Chicago-born rapper's hometown. The 30-year-old emcee is still scheduled to perform a solo show at the United Center on Aug. 11, with an appearance at the WGCI Summer Jam on Aug. 12 at the same venue.

His stops at the Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida, and on the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada, have been postponed.

On Tuesday, DJ Akademiks published a statement credited to Lil Durk on his Instagram page, although the rapper has not publicly shared any message himself.

"Since I'm still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance," the statement reads. "While I'm home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I'll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing."

Last Thursday, a source close to the rapper told TMZ Hip Hop that Lil Durk was reportedly hospitalized earlier this month for severe dehydration and exhaustion in Ohio. The outlet reports that the rapper was taken to a hospital on July 6, where doctors reportedly told him his situation was serious. Lil Durk was then forced to cancel performances in Europe and a planned appearance at the ESPYs Awards.

"My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this," Lil Durk said in a statement to TMZ Hip Hop. "I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to."

Last year, the "Barbarian" artist was hospitalized after his Lollapalooza 2022 performance in Chicago. He was injured after a pyrotechnic explosion went off right in his face. Immediately in the aftermath of the accident, Lil Durk was wiping his face with his shirt, as seen in videos of the incident. After others nearby went to see if he was OK, he wound up finishing his set.

Although he completed the performance, Lil Durk took to Instagram the next day to share a snapshot from the hospital, which showed his eye covered in medical gauze and wrapped in bandages. "Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health," he wrote. "I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all."

