Lil Nas X didn't disappoint with his "Old Town Road All-Stars" performance at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday.

The 20-year-old rapper pulled out all the stops, with stars like BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, Billy Ray Cyrus and Nas joining him on stage for an epic performance.

The song kicked off with Lil Nas singing "Old Town Road" solo, strumming his guitar in a room with Kobe Bryant's jersey displayed next to him. The rapper then got up, as the stage rotated to introduce BTS, then Diplo and Ramsey and ending with Cyrus. The crowd was hyped -- and then totally lost it when Nas shockingly appeared to join in.

The hours before the GRAMMYs were solemn ones, as news broke that Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, had died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. Lil Nas X, who won the GRAMMY for "Old Town Road (Official Movie)" with Cyrus, paid tribute to the basketball legend after celebrating his award.

"Didn’t mean any disrespect to kobe with that announcement. the news made me sad too! sending love to those grieving," he wrote.

didn’t mean any disrespect to kobe with that announcement. the news made me sad too! sending love to those grieving. — nope (@LilNasX) January 26, 2020

Cyrus told ET on the red carpet that he couldn't stop crying over the news.

"You can probably tell I’m a little swollen. When I’m not on camera, I’m crying. My whole family is. We can't stop crying," he said. "Kobe was such a great man. Lil Nas said it best. Not only was he a legend in sports, he was a legend as a man, a father. A great role model."

"It’s a very sad, tragic day and bittersweet for all of us at the GRAMMYs," Cyrus added.

The singer shared that there was a tribute planned for Bryant during their performance. "I got something I wrote on my guitar. I got a little Kobe going out onstage with me today," he revealed. "Being here in the center of Los Angeles, Los Angeles has had so many greats. It’s hard to rank up at the top with Kobe Bryant. And his daughter. It’s heartbreaking."

See more on Bryant in the video below.

