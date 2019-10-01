Diamonds are a girl’s best friend!

Lily-Rose Depp brought the bling to the New York City premiere of her new film, The King, on Tuesday, dazzling in diamonds as she hit the red carpet.

The 20-year-old actress donned a pretty pink and black, plunging floral dress and had her hair pulled back to show off her glittering earrings.

Both the dress and jewels were by Chanel.

“I’m a Chanel girl, what can I say?” she told ET’s Lauren Zima. “We are wearing Chanel diamonds.”

While Depp wouldn’t say who’s a bigger fashionista out of her and her co-star/rumored boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, she did note how much she was enjoying seeing her castmates arriving all glammed up to the event.

“Everybody likes to pull up with their looks,” she said. “I think it’s so much fun when you see everybody who you’ve worked with and everybody ends up on the carpet together. You get to see what everybody’s wearing and definitely everybody’s pulling up in their different vibes.”

In The King, which hits select theaters on Oct. 11, and Netflix on Nov. 1, Chalamet, 23, stars as Hal, a prince who shuns royal life to live among ordinary people, but finds himself crowned King Henry V after his father dies. Depp portrays Catherine of Valois.

Earlier in the day, Depp described Chalamet as “incredible” and “so, so great” at his job while reflecting on working together.

“It's always exciting to work with somebody who you know has given themselves so whole-heartedly to their role and is so invested,” she said. “It can be nerve-wracking to work with people whose talent you admire so much, but hopefully it can only make things better.”

“It can be intimidating,” she reiterated. “But I think you can take it like that, or like, 'How lucky am I to be working with so many people who are so great at what they do, and hopefully I can learn from them.'”



See more on the film below.

