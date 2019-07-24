After weeks of massive protests, Ricardo Rosselló, the Governor of Puerto Rico, announced he will be stepping down on Aug. 2, and some major Puerto Rican celebs couldn't contain their excitement over the stunning news.

"QUE VIVA PUERTO RICO !!!!!!" actress Justina Machado declared in an Instagram post alongside a snapshot of crowd waving the island's flag.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also joined in on the celebration, tweeting, "Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees. Gracias a la gente de [Puerto Rico]"

The resignation comes after large-scale demonstrations and protests were launched against Rosselló following the release of obscene online chat conversations reportedly between the Governor and his aides.

The leaked documents and conversations reportedly showed Rosselló using vulgar, homophobic and racist language, as well as multiple misogynistic comments against female celebrities and politicians. The governor reportedly also made remarks that appeared to mock victims of Hurricane Maria.

yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees.

Gracias a la gente de 🇵🇷. Historia. https://t.co/WwBOCIP5mr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 25, 2019

"Hoy se impuso la dignidad de un pueblo. Qué Dios ilumine a #PuertoRico en este nuevo camino," Daddy Yankee wrote in a tweet that translates as, "Today, the dignity of our pueblo prevailed. May God illuminate Puerto Rico and its new path."

J Balvin also weighed in, commemorating the occasion with a tweet reading, "FELICIDADES PUERTO RICO."

FELICIDADES PUERTO RICO 🇵🇷 — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) July 25, 2019

““The people of Puerto Rico have shown the world what can happen when a united public demands justice and accountability with a clear voice,” he said in a statement. “Now they must choose what comes next, and Congress must listen.” ⁦@RepGrijalvaCS⁩ https://t.co/pofiuFIdiG — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) July 25, 2019

ASI Puerto Rico! 🇵🇷 ❤️ https://t.co/MA4IroXzwj — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) July 25, 2019

According to Rosselló, his resignation will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. Puerto Rico’s Department of Justice has also reportedly launched an official investigation into the governor's conduct, and the actions of 11 of his aides.

