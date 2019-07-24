Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and More Celebrate Puerto Rico Governor's Resignation
After weeks of massive protests, Ricardo Rosselló, the Governor of Puerto Rico, announced he will be stepping down on Aug. 2, and some major Puerto Rican celebs couldn't contain their excitement over the stunning news.
"QUE VIVA PUERTO RICO !!!!!!" actress Justina Machado declared in an Instagram post alongside a snapshot of crowd waving the island's flag.
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also joined in on the celebration, tweeting, "Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees. Gracias a la gente de [Puerto Rico]"
The resignation comes after large-scale demonstrations and protests were launched against Rosselló following the release of obscene online chat conversations reportedly between the Governor and his aides.
The leaked documents and conversations reportedly showed Rosselló using vulgar, homophobic and racist language, as well as multiple misogynistic comments against female celebrities and politicians. The governor reportedly also made remarks that appeared to mock victims of Hurricane Maria.
"Hoy se impuso la dignidad de un pueblo. Qué Dios ilumine a #PuertoRico en este nuevo camino," Daddy Yankee wrote in a tweet that translates as, "Today, the dignity of our pueblo prevailed. May God illuminate Puerto Rico and its new path."
J Balvin also weighed in, commemorating the occasion with a tweet reading, "FELICIDADES PUERTO RICO."
According to Rosselló, his resignation will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. Puerto Rico’s Department of Justice has also reportedly launched an official investigation into the governor's conduct, and the actions of 11 of his aides.
RELATED CONTENT:
2019 Premios Juventud: The Best Moments, From Daddy Yankee's Puerto Rico Speech to Maluma's Family Moment
Farruko Teams Up With HBO Latino for Concert Special in Puerto Rico (Exclusive)
Ricky Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Support Puerto Rico Protest
Oprah Winfrey Commits $2 Million to Puerto Rico After Being Inspired by Lin-Manuel Miranda