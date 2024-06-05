Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is opening up about the complex and costly aftermath of her canceled wedding to co-star Carl Radke last year.

The 37-year-old reality star was a guest on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and discussed the significant financial losses and legal proceedings she and Radke went through.

According to Hubbard, she immediately stopped handling cancellation details with vendors, putting that responsibility solely on Radke's shoulders since he was the one who called off the November 2023 nuptials in late August.

"I texted my wedding planner...and I said, please do not communicate with me about any of this," Hubbard recalled. "I told them that I was absolutely not figuring out the fallout of the wedding. Like, you canceled this, put on your big boy pants and figure it out yourself."

However, the cancellation came at a staggering cost. In a candid admission, Hubbard revealed that she personally lost between "$25,000 to $30,000 in wedding deposits" due to the late notice of the canceled ceremony. Meanwhile, Radke, 39, was burdened with hefty vendor cancellation fees.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke - Cindy Ord / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Now, he had to pay a lot of cancellation fees, especially since he waited so long to call off the wedding," Hubbard explained, adding that the couple lost most of the hotel room deposit money since Radke canceled just 90 days prior when they were responsible for 50% of those costs.

The messy situation even required legal interventions to sort out the mounting bills. "There was a lot of lawyer discussions," Hubbard admitted when asked if she wanted Radke to repay her lost deposits.

The fallen engagement played out dramatically on the Summer House season 8 finale. While ample details were revealed about the demise of their relationship, fans are just now learning the substantial financial burden it left behind.

Lindsay Hubbard - Felix Kunze / Bravo

The dramatic Summer House two-part reunion kicks off on Thursday, as Andy Cohen sits down with Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Radke, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson to revisit a season of blossoming friendships and heartbreaking relationships.

In a sneak peek for the reunion of season 8, which Bravo boasts is the series' most-watched in franchise history, Radke and Hubbard go head-to-head on the abrupt end of their engagement last August and the tumultuous aftermath.

"I did not walk out of that apartment that day wanting to end the relationship," Radke says as a few cast members, including Hubbard, look on in disbelief. "I'd hoped maybe it would've gone differently."

Hubbard then claims that Radke told her he "had to have the cameras there."

"You have the apartment, I paid half the rent for nine months," Radke claims, to which Hubbard hits back, saying, "You want a pat on the back for that?"

The former couple has been part of Bravo's reality series Summer House since its debut in 2017, and were initially just friends. However, they took their relationship to the next level in October 2021, officially confirming their romance to the world in January 2022. In June 2022, the couple confirmed to ET that they were moving in with each other and were "excited" to take that next step.

Speaking to ET in November at BravoCon in Las Vegas, Radke said the heartbreaking decision to end his engagement was a byproduct of analyzing a relationship that, to him, had serious foundational issues he just couldn't look past.

"I wanted to get married and have a family, but I think when you are getting to a point in your relationship where... we've been in couples therapy since November of 2022 every week for foundational things that we needed to work on," Radke told ET. "We've really been committed to try and work through things and get on the same page, but a wedding, having a family -- that is a serious, serious thing. And I think -- given where the summer was and how our relationship had been going -- people will see that I had to really dig deep inside and have a very difficult and emotional conversation with her that I felt that I had to do because I really believe our relationship wasn't in that position where it needed to be."

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke - Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nevertheless, a source told ET in September that Hubbard was "blindsided" and "completely devastated" by the breakup, and that she was leaning on her female co-stars to get her through the split.

"I sat down on my couch looking to repair a conflict about careers and future finances," Hubbard told ET in February of what she thought she was filming that day. "I was like, 'OK, we have to get on the same page.' Like, we had this conflict the other day about what we're doing in life and how we're making money, and that's what I sat down thinking that we were repairing, the conflict. And he sat down with a very different vibe."

Hubbard called the split "one of the most traumatic situations of my entire adulthood," maintaining that Radke blindsided her.

RELATED CONTENT: