Lindsay Lohan is taking her time recovering after welcoming her first child in 2023.

Talking with Bustle for her new cover story, the 37-year-old Irish Wish actress says she isn't worried about bouncing back to her pre-baby body and that if there is pressure, she is not worried about it.

"Everyone's getting so thin now. I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment and this, too, shall pass. But it does seem like there's pressure," she tells the outlet.

Lohan welcomed her son, Luai, with husband Bader Shammas in July, one year after they wed. The pair, who live in Dubai, first announced they were expecting in March 2023 and have since kept their life with a newborn private.

In August, just weeks after welcoming her son, she shared a pic in postpartum underwear and a sports bra, thanking her body for getting her through her pregnancy and saying that she has found being a mom to be an incredible experience.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world," she wrote.

In the same post, she also quoted one of the most iconic lines from her movie, Mean Girls.

"My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom," Lohan wrote. The last line is a cheeky reference to Amy Poehler's quote from the 2004 film, "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom."

Lohan has come a long way since the days of not so old when every part of her appearance was picked apart by the media and tabloids -- something she has previously spoken out about in the past. In her new interview with Bustle, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star says she is glad to see times changing and social media allowing individuals in the public eye to have a say in how they are portrayed.

"Social media is so different now than when I was younger that everyone has control of their own story," Lohan says. She adds that even in spite of the strides made, she finds it better and healthier to just avoid it all.

"I don't really pay attention to that. I don't really read stuff that comes out either. 'Cause I know how it works, so there's no point. And if you immerse yourself in that stuff, you're just going to get lost and it can just do so much to you," Lohan says.

