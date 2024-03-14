Why Lindsay Lohan Cried When Her Son Watched 'The Parent Trap' 

Lindsay Lohan's 7-month-old son, Luai, is already making her cry.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Lohan opens up about a touching moment she experienced while watching The Parent Trap with her son, Luai Shammas.

The 37-year-old actress reveals that she couldn't hold back tears as her son watched the iconic film, unaware that the character on screen was played by his own mother.

Lohan, who rarely watches her own films, explains to host Drew Barrymore that she often finds it uncomfortable to hear her own voice. However, when she returned home from work one day, she found her son watching The Parent Trap and was moved to tears.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

"I started crying because I'm like, he doesn't even know that's mommy yet," Lohan shares. "I was like, do I turn it off or do I just, and he was kind of just staring. Because maybe, my voice was still similar to how it was then. So I was like, maybe he knows like a little bit that it's me because it sounds like me. But it was a really magical moment. I took tons of pictures of it."

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Earlier this month, Lohan paid homage to a famous scene from The Parent Trap on The Tonight Show, and even got host Jimmy Fallon to join in on the fun.

In the cute clip, Lohan offers Fallon an Oreo while they stand in a dressing room, to which he replies, "Sure, I love Oreos."

As he takes a bite of the cookie, he turns to see her identical twin (achieved through the same sort of movie magic and clever editing as the original) standing in the doorway.

"At home, I eat them with peanut butter," says the other Lohan, with a British accent and rocking a summer camp shirt.

"That is so weird," the first Lohan replies, while pulling out a full jar of peanut butter out of her purse. "So do I!"

A confused Fallon doesn't know how to react, awkwardly declaring, "OK, so, I'll see one of you out here," before walking out of the dressing room toward the stage.

The promo is a direct reference to a scene in the 1998 Parent Trap, in which Lohan -- in a dual role -- plays Hallie Parker and Annie James, two identical twin sisters who are separated at birth when their parents divorce, and are kept unaware of each another's existence.

However, their paths cross at a summer camp, and they soon realize they are long-lost sisters. One clue to their sibling connection ends up being their love of peanut butter on Oreos.

Meanwhile, Lohan's The Parent Trap homage comes on the heels of the actress confirming that another one of her classic comedies is getting a sequel.

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Lohan officially confirmed during an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live that she and Jamie Lee Curtis will be reuniting for a second Freaky Friday more than 20 years after the body-swap comedy first hit theaters in 2003.

After host Andy Cohen asked about rumors of a sequel, Lohan replied, "It is...[but] I don't want to say too much." Referencing her co-star, Curtis, Lohan added, "And we're both excited."

Further teasing the project on The Drew Barrymore Show, Lohan says of Curtis, "She's a very empowering woman and I just love talking to her and I'm really excited to work with her."

In May 2023, ET confirmed that a sequel was in development at Disney, and both Curtis -- fresh off a long-deserved Oscar win -- and Lohan were both in talks to return.

Additionally, ET learned a script is being worked on by Elyse Hollander, a newcomer screenwriter best known for penning the Black List-beloved screenplay, Blonde Ambition.

RELATED CONTENT: