It seems Lindsay Lohan's recent headline-making behavior has her family wanting her closer to home.

A source close to the actress tells ET that Lohan's family and friends are worried about her, and want her to return to the United States following the bizarre video she posted of herself accusing a homeless refugee family of trafficking their children.

"Her family wants her back in New York because that's where they are based out of," a family source says, while a separate source tells ET that the Big Apple may not be the best place for her.

“She has a close friend who believes she should live with him in Cincinnati, Ohio. The friend in Ohio could keep her safe and away from the chaos of the paparazzi that she would run into in New York. Cincinnati is quiet," the source says, alleging that Lohan has kept up the partying she was known for before she moved abroad.

However, the source notes that current projects may prevent Lohan -- who is currently in Paris with her team and longtime publicist Hunter Frederick -- from returning to the States. "It would be hard for her to move back [to the U.S.] though because her businesses are all in Greece and she’s also in the middle of production for her new reality show."

ET has reached out to Lohan's rep for comment.

Lohan started filming her reality show, tentatively titled Lohan Beach Club, in July. The MTV series will follow the redhead as she embarks on her third business venture in Greece. In a May interview with Emirates Woman, Lohan defended her venture into the club scene despite her "party girl" past.

“I get so uncomfortable with that word, ‘party.’ People are still stuck in the past, of the stories I had in L.A. and I hate it. It was all lies," she said.

“I thought, ‘What’s the one thing that people have most misconstrued about me?’" she continued. "It was probably about me always going to clubs, so I was just like, ‘Well, I’ll make my own.’ And now I never go to clubs!”

Lohan told ET last December that her decision to live outside of the U.S. helped her feel not so "scruinized every second" -- but she hasn't exactly kept her name out of the news. In August, she came under fire for critical comments about the #MeToo movement (she has since apologized), and last Friday night, she drew criticism for her interactions with a Syrian refugee family in an Instagram Live video.

In the since-deleted video, Lohan confronted a Syrian refugee family sleeping on a sidewalk. When her offer to get the family a hotel room was denied, things escalated, and Lohan accused them of trafficking their children. "I won’t leave until I take you. Now I know who you are. Don’t f**k with me," she told the family, before appearing to grab one of the kids, causing the mother to seemingly shove her away.

"I'm, like, in shock right now," Lohan said in the video. "I'm just so scared."

