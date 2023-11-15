Lisa Kudrow has joined her fellow Friends cast members in grieving the death of Matthew Perry. Kudrow, 60, expressed her sentiments through an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing a nostalgic photo of herself and Perry.

In her heartfelt tribute, Kudrow reminisced about the early days of their friendship, initiated during the pilot shoot of Friends Like Us, saying, "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts."

Kudrow continued, "Then…You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY."

Ron Davis/Getty Images

The tribute continued with gratitude for Perry's openness in navigating their six-way relationship, marked by compromise and communication. Kudrow praised his dedication to work, even when unwell, highlighting his brilliance. She expressed appreciation for the remarkable 10 years they spent together and thanked him for trusting her. The caption concluded with Kudrow expressing gratitude for the lessons in grace and love that she learned through her friendship with him, adding, "Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

Perry died at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28 at the age of 54. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that Perry was found unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi, and despite efforts to revive him, he was declared deceased before first responders arrived. An initial autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner was inconclusive, pending a toxicology report for confirmation of the cause of death.

Perry's illustrious Hollywood career spanned decades, with his most notable role being Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004. On Oct. 30, Kudrow, along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, issued a joint statement expressing their profound devastation, emphasizing that they were not just castmates but a family.

Following Perry's private funeral on Nov. 3, his former Friends co-stars began sharing personal tributes.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

LeBlanc, 56, posted cherished photos on Instagram, expressing the honor of calling Perry a friend. Cox, 59, conveyed gratitude for every moment spent with Perry, and subsequent tributes from Schwimmer, 57, and Aniston, 54, acknowledged the deep impact of Perry's loss on their lives.

RELATED CONTENT: