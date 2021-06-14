Lizzo is more than ready to stunt this season!

The "Juice" singer announced the beginning of "big grrl summer" the way only she could -- flaunting off her figure in a bikini from Ashanti Swimwear with a gold body chain bearing charms spelling out her name. She posed for several photos, telling fans they've "been warned" as she showed off the look from various angles, and posted a PSA calling for her fans to join in on the fun.

"This is a public service announcement: big girl summer has officially begun," she said, posing for the camera. "And big girls, we have abs...look at that. I know you see it. Fabs, honey! Stay sick, stay mad ho. Where my big girls at?”

Everything Lizzo Made Us Buy: Leggings, Skincare and More

"PSA: BIG GRRRL SUMMER = BREAK OUT THE BIKINIS😍," she captioned the video post. "FABS ON DECK HOE! BIG FAT ASS PURRRRRRRRRRRRR 💁🏾‍♀️"

While fans can always count on Lizzo to show out on the 'gram, the video could also be a tease for the singer's upcoming series, currently known as Big Grrls. The series is in development with Amazon Studios and features Lizzo searching for talented "full-figured dancers and models" to join her entourage and perform with her onstage.

"I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE!" Lizzo, the executive producer and developer of the Amazon series, wrote on Instagram to announce casting calls. "Are you a full-figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU! It's time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey!"

Since Lizzo is declaring it the beginning of Big Grrl Summer, maybe that means the debut of her reality series is coming soon? The official Instagram page for Amazon Studios even commented on her PSA video, writing, "PSA now stands for Purr Summer Announcement."

See more on Lizzo below!

RELATED CONTENT

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Lizzo Dropped Her Skincare Routine on TikTok -- Shop Her Faves

Lizzo Posts Tearful TikTok: 'I Don't Want to Feel This Way Anymore'

Lizzo Caps Beachside Birthday Bash With Heartfelt Video Montage

Lizzo Tells Fans How It's Going Since Sliding Into Chris Evans' DMs

Lizzo Shuts Down Body Shamers and Says She’s Been ‘Working Out Consistently for the Last 5 Years’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery