Lizzo Becomes First Woman in History to Headline Bonnaroo

Lizzo is making history. The singer will be the first woman to ever headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival come September. Fifteen months after she was originally scheduled to take the stage, Lizzo will spearhead the festival normally held in June. Bonnaroo was canceled in 2020, and later rescheduled from June to September this year due to COVID-19.

In addition to Lizzo, this year's lineup is set to include the Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Rey and more.

The festival's Twitter account shared a poster with the lineup for the upcoming festival on Wednesday, urging fans to get their tickets for the star-studded lineup right away.

We're going back to The Farm. 🔥Tickets On-Sale TODAY at 12pm CT! Secure your GA, GA+, VIP or Platinum 4-Day Tickets starting at just $35 down. #Bonnaroo 🙌🌈

The lineup for the Glastonbury Festival was also announced Wednesday. The global livestream event will broadcast from Worthy Farm and will feature performances from Coldplay, Haim, Jorja Smith and more.

#LiveAtWorthyFarm



A global livestream event



Saturday, 22nd May, 2021



Tickets on sale now, at https://t.co/QTGMwdaW9i



For one night only, the greatest show online

In a 2019 interview with ET, Lizzo opened up about her success and getting what she deserves.

"It feels really good. I've been working my a** off for a long time," she shared. "The people who know know, and I just feel like it's what we deserve, you know? We've been killing it and now we get to kill it on the main stage."

"I'm just enjoying this weekend, because next year it's gonna be crazy, because I'm going to be [GRAMMY] nominated," she quipped -- and her prediction came true. Lizzo was the most-nominated artist at the 2020 GRAMMYs, and ended up taking home three awards.

Hear more on the singer in the video below.

