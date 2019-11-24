Lizzo's epicness knows no bounds.

The superstar hit the stage at this year's American Music Awards on Sunday, and slayed the crowd with a next-level performance of her hit song, "Jerome."

Lizzo's performance was introduced by Tyra Banks, who got the crowd ready to go with an unforgettable speech. "My passion has always been to show beauty in all its uniqueness," she told the crowd. "Beauty is not one-dimensional. Beauty is the land of 'and.' It is cool and crazy and thick and unexpected and authentic. And our next performer, turns out she is a hundred percent that boss we are all obsessed with!"

Surrounded by thousands of twinkling lights, the GRAMMY-nominated superstar slowed things down a little to belt out her heartfelt breakup ballad in a stunning, rose-colored ruffled dress.

This marks Lizzo's debut AMA performance and serves as the perfect year as she's nominated for awards in three categories.

Her single, "Juice," is up for Favorite Song -- Soul/R&B, while she herself is nominated for New Artist of the Year and Favorite Artist -- Soul/R&B.

Lizzo joined a female-centric slate of AMA performers that also includes Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Artist of the Decade honoree Taylor Swift.

Aside from her three nominations at the AMAs, Lizzo is also the most-nominated artist at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards, where she nabbed eight nominations including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

