Fashion

Lizzo's Skinny Jeans Are on Sale for $60 -- Shop Her Look!

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
lizzo 1280
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lizzo's skinny jeans are on sale right now! The exact style of distressed denim the award-winning musician recently wore in Los Angeles are 30% off at Torrid, along with the cami top she paired the jean with. 

The star styled her Torrid Bombshell Skinny Jean in Medium Wash, which is currently $60, with the White Scoop Neck Foxy Cami, on sale for $14. She completed the Torrid outfit with a printed open vest, bucket hat, round oversized sunglasses and sparkly heeled sandals. 

The Bombshell Skinny Jean is one of the most popular denim styles at Torrid with over one million pairs sold, according to the brand. The edgy, distressed, high-waist design has a fitted silhouette from thigh to ankle, and it's made from their Premium Stretch Fabric that combines compression and stretch. The pair is available in sizes 10 to 30, and you can choose the length of inseam from regular, tall, short, extra tall and extra short. 

Lizzo in Torrid skinny jeans
Instagram/@lizzobeeating

While Lizzo has rocked expensive designer fashion from Balmain to Valentino, the multitalented artist also loves a great affordable find -- like the booty-lifting Amazon leggings that went viral on TikTok -- so we were immediately on board with not just one, but two pieces she wore from Torrid. 

Shop Lizzo's skinny jeans and cami top, below, and be sure to check out the entire online sale event at Torrid with select styles up to 40% off

Torrid Bombshell Skinny Jean, Premium Stretch Medium Wash
Torrid Bombshell Skinny Jean
Torrid
Torrid Bombshell Skinny Jean, Premium Stretch Medium Wash
An edgy, distressed version of the Bombshell Skinny Jean. 
$60 AT TORRID (REGULARLY $86)
Torrid White Scoop Neck Foxy Cami
Torrid White Scoop Neck Foxy Cami
Torrid
Torrid White Scoop Neck Foxy Cami
This comfy cami is a wardrobe essential. 
$14 AT TORRID (REGULARLY $20)

