Lizzo's Skinny Jeans Are on Sale for $64 -- Shop Her Look!

Lizzo's skinny jeans are on sale right now! The exact style of distressed denim the award-winning musician recently wore in Los Angeles are 25% off at Torrid, along with the cami top she paired the jean with.

The star styled her Torrid Bombshell Skinny Jean in Medium Wash, which is currently $64 with the promo code SUNNY, with the White Scoop Neck Foxy Cami, on sale for $15. She completed the Torrid outfit with a printed open vest, bucket hat, round oversized sunglasses and sparkly heeled sandals.

The Bombshell Skinny Jean is one of the most popular denim styles at Torrid with over one million pairs sold, according to the brand. The edgy, distressed, high-waist design has a fitted silhouette from thigh to ankle, and it's made from their Premium Stretch Fabric that combines compression and stretch. The pair is available in sizes 10 to 30, and you can choose the length of inseam from regular, tall, short, extra tall and extra short.

While Lizzo has rocked expensive designer fashion from Balmain to Valentino, the multitalented artist also loves a great affordable find -- like the booty-lifting Amazon leggings that went viral on TikTok -- so we were immediately on board with not just one, but two pieces she wore from Torrid.

Shop Lizzo's skinny jeans and cami top, below, and be sure to browse through the rest of the Torrid website to get 25% off regular price items or redeem your Torrid Cash through April 25.

Torrid White Scoop Neck Foxy Cami Torrid Torrid White Scoop Neck Foxy Cami This comfy cami is a wardrobe essential. $15 AT TORRID (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

