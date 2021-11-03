If you've been keeping tabs on the hottest toys to get for your kiddos this holiday season, then you're likely already pretty familiar with the LOL Surprise! Dolls -- the millennial-inspired fashion dolls known for their bobblehead-like build, themed character sets and expansive collection of accessories, clothes and more (which come individually wrapped in each set as extra surprises).

While the dolls aren't new to the market -- having first launched in late 2016 by MGA Entertainment -- the toy has certainly hit its stride this year, with featured spots on Walmart's 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List and Amazon's list of the hottest toys of 2021, among others.

In short: the LOL Surprise! Dolls are expected to be one of this season's must-have toys, and they're sure to sell out fast as a result. ET Style is here to help cure your holiday shopping woes with the lowdown on everything you need to know about the LOL Surprise! Dolls and how to get your hands on one before it's too late!

Why are LOL Surprise! Dolls so popular?

Beyond the quirky and cute style of each doll, users are also treated to an 'influencer-like' unboxing experience that features additional surprises outside of their new fashion friend.

"The way we designed the unboxing experience -- the seven layers of surprise -- really kicked off the craze back when we first launched," Isaac Larian, CEO of MGA Entertainment. told CBS Essentials.

Not only are users gifted with a new doll, but they get the enjoyment of unboxing secret accessories and styles, and expanding their LOL Surprise! Doll universe with bigger add-ons for the characters, like cars, dollhouse mansions and more.

What you need to know about shopping for the LOL Surprise! Doll this holiday season:

In an interview with CBS Essentials, Larian also noted that he anticipates the hottest items from the LOL Surprise! franchise this holiday season will be the LOL Surprise House of Surprises, LOL Movie Magic Studios and LOL Color Change.

With an already high demand for the product -- paired with notable issues of shipping delays and the supply chain shortage -- it's important to get your holiday gifting plans in order sooner rather than later.

Kickstart your holiday shopping early this year so that you can get your hands on this season's hottest toy. Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks of the best LOL Surprise! Dolls to shop this Christmas from retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

Looking for even more gift inspiration?

