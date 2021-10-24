Curious about about what the hottest toys of 2021 will be? Amazon is in the know. According to the retail giant, this year's hottest toys include Baby Yoda, a Disney princess dress-up kit and a cute, squeezable golden dumpling.

Every year, Amazon releases a list of what the company predicts will be the hottest and most popular toys of the holiday season. Called the "Toys We Love List," the picks, selected by Amazon's in-house toy experts, are a great look into this year's holiday toy trends. And if you need any proof these toys are hot, know this -- things on that list are already starting to sell out in October.

Complicating the holiday 2021 shopping season this year is that the fact that America's shipping infrastructure is beyond stressed. The Port of Los Angeles is working through a record backlog, according to CBS News, and trucking companies are facing shortages of workers. Isaac Larian, the president of MGA Entertainment (L.O.L. Surprise! dolls), warns that supply chain problems could lead to bare toy store shelves. "My advice to parents is don't wait," he told CBS News.

To get your holiday 2021 toy shopping off to an early start, we've compiled a list of some of our favorite items on the Amazon Toys We Love List. Included are great gifts for younger kids, kids interested in STEM, kids who love to play pretend and even little ones who like to get dirty in the sandbox.

Disney Princess Dress-up Trunk Amazon Disney Princess Dress-up Trunk This imagination-stimulating Disney dress-up trunk, an Amazon exclusive, includes three dresses (Cinderella's, Aurora's and Belle's/Snow White's), three bracelets, three rings, three headbands, a necklace, a choker, soft goods tiara and stickers. Fits sizes 4 to 6 (for ages 3 to 6). $35 Buy Now

National Geographic Earth Science Kit Amazon National Geographic Earth Science Kit An educational gift that promotes an early love of science, the National Geographic Earth Science Kit includes 15 science experiences -- such as water tornadoes, building an erupting volcano, growing a crystal and two geologic dig kits -- sure to keep kids 8 and up entertained for hours on end. $30 Buy Now

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder Amazon WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder One of the most buzzed about toys of the year, the Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue, is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Once caught, fairies function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends. For ages 5-15. $40 $35 Buy Now

Star Wars Snackin' Grogu Amazon Star Wars Snackin' Grogu If you've got a young Star Wars fan on your shopping list, here's one toy you don't want to miss: Snackin' Grogu. Kids can feed this 9-inch Baby Yoda one of the four included menu items, and he'll react with sound and motion depending on how tasty -- or gross -- the food is. For ages 4 and up. $79 Buy Now

My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling Amazon My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling This My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling, named "Dart," delivers 50 reactions and emotions in the form of cute sounds and unique animations, a head that lights up and cheeks that blush. Makes a cute stocking stuffer. For ages 5 and up. $15 Buy Now

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop Amazon Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop makes learning fun and interactive, providing a smart way to use tablet screen time. While Osmo offers a range of programming for all ages, this one in particular caters to ages 6 to 8, teaching addition and subtraction via hands-on play. iPad or Fire tablet required. $60 $51 Buy Now

Squeakee the Balloon Dino Amazon Squeakee the Balloon Dino Interactive animal toys seem to sell out almost every holiday season. Squeakee the Balloon Dino, designed for ages 5 to 15, stomps, chomping, laughs, roars and dances. He even plays games, including chicken and tug of war. $70 Buy Now

