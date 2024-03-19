Louis Partridge is blocking out the noise. The 20-year-old actor expertly sidesteps a question about his rumored romance with Olivia Rodrigo in a new interview, while addressing the experience of having their every move analyzed by fans online.

"Dating probably shouldn't be done in the public eye," he tells British Vogue, responding to an inquiry about the 21-year-old pop star. "There's enough going on between two people. You don't need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she's got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She's got tons and tons of eyes on her case."

The pair first sparked dating rumors back in October. Then, in December, Rodrigo and Partridge were seen packing on the PDA as they shared a passionate kiss while pumping gas and held hands while walking around New York City.

The sightings came shortly after Partridge was spotted at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in NYC, supporting Rodrigo as she took the stage.

Fans have been quick to flock to social media to offer hot takes on the apparent couple, but Partridge suggests he's turning a blind eye to the comments.

"If there's a load of people nattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door to hear what they say or not," he says. "I think you're probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you."

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage for the kick off of GUTS World Tour at Acrisure Arena on February 23, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena

Prior to this relationship, Rodrigo was linked to Zack Bia and Adam Faze. However, her most notable romance was with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett, whom she dated quietly from 2019 to 2020.

The "Vampire" singer is currently on the road for her Guts World Tour.

Louis Partridge attends the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 24, 2024 in London, England. - Lia Toby/Getty Images

For his part, the Enola Holmes actor channeled his own inner rock star in 2022's Sex Pistols biopic, Pistol, as British punk rocker Sid Vicious.

"When you can forget yourself in a role, it’s one of the most fulfilling things," he tells British Vogue of that project.

Next, he'll star in Alfonso Cuarón's Apple TV+ crime thriller, Disclaimer, alongside Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen and Kevin Kline. That series is due out later this year.

RELATED CONTENT: