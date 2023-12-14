Olivia Rodrigo seems to be in her happier era!

On Wednesday, the singer seemingly confirmed her romance with Louis Partridge. The GRAMMY winner and the Enola Holmes star were seen packing on the PDA in New York City.

Rodrigo and Partridge, both 20, were spotted sharing a kiss while pumping some gas. The pair also kept close as they made their way around the city. At one point, the actor placed his hand on Rodrigo's backside.

The Image Direct

For the outing, the "Deja Vu" singer kept it casual in a pair of brown pants and a floral shirt that she layered with a brown coat, while the British actor wore a plaid shirt and jeans.

Over the weekend, Partridge was spotted at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in NYC, supporting the singer as she took the stage.

The Image Direct

Rodrigo and Partridge first sparked dating rumors back in October. Prior to their relationship, Rodrigo was linked to Zack Bia and Adam Faze. However, her most notable was with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett, whom she dated quietly from 2019 to 2020.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo dished about a cheeky moment, where she accidentally followed an unnamed ex. While she didn't name him, fans recalled the moment in July when Rodrigo followed Bassett, and claimed she was hacked when the social media snafu was noticed.

RELATED CONTENT: