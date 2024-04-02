It's a boy for Love Is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann!

On Tuesday, the couple shared that they welcomed their first child together last week, a son named Heath.

In a joint post via Instagram, the reality TV stars introduced the world to their little bundle of joy.

Giannina Gibelli/Instagram

"His first breath took ours away 💙," the post read. "Meet Heath Orion Horstmann born on Good Friday 3/29/24 🦋 everyone is home happy and healthy — his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true ☁️ our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better. thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him 💫 we’re parents! 📸: @madison.doula 🤰🏽: @allizenlove."

Giannina and Blake's birth announcement included a series of black-and-white photos from their son's birthday. The post led with a picture of little Heath -- with his eyes open -- looking up at the camera. In the following pic, the new mommy is all smiles as she gets skin to skin with her son, as Blake rests his hand on her head in support.

The post also included a pic of the new parents sharing a sweet embrace for the camera and two shots of Giannina in labor.

Giannina Gibelli/Instagram

The comments were met with love from fans and followers.

"Congratulations!!! And thank you for sharing this journey with all of us! Such a beautiful family! 🩵," one fan wrote.

"Hi Heath YA'LL SLAYED," another added.

"His little face is so cute!! What a Good Friday for sure! Congrats to you and the family!," another wrote.

Giannina also took to her Instagram Story to share a series of pictures from Heath's first day out including a shot of Blake sharing a special moment with him, and another funny picture of Blake showing the scale of their baby boy's body with his hand.

Prior to their son's arrival, the Love Is Blind alum shared a sweet picture from her maternity shoot.

"the butterflies in my belly turned into 2 tiny feet 👣," she wrote next to the black-and-white shot of her and Blake.

Blake and Giannina shared they were expecting their first child together in November.

"First comes love, then comes baby H," they captioned their post. "We're so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!," the post read.

Along with the news, the couple shared photos from a maternity shoot. One pics shows Blake kissing Giannina's exposed baby bump, while another captured him gazing lovingly up at her. Other shots show Giannina posing as Blake takes her picture and smiling with her beau.

After competing on two separate reality TV shows, Giannina and Blake met each other during season 1 of All Star Shore. In January 2022, a source told ET that the couple was dating. They made things Instagram official six months later, before celebrating their one-year anniversary in December 2022.

