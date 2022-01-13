'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Release Date Announced With Emotional New Teaser
Love Is Blind is back and the pods are officially open!
The Netflix dating series is returning for season 2 and once again shows that love is unexpected, love is shocking and can change your life. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the second season will premiere Feb. 11, dropping its first five episodes.
Love Is Blind pairs couples together solely based on the connection they create without seeing each other. With no outside distractions and no face-to-face contact, the singles talk to the potential love interests to see if they make a meaningful connection before they propose and then see their fiancé for the first time. After getting engaged, they head to the real world, planning their wedding and finding out if they turn their emotional connection into a physical one before their big day.
New Love Is Blind episodes will drop on a weekly basis. Following the first five, episodes six through nine will be released on Feb. 18, with the finale, episode 10, dropping on Feb. 25.
Nick and Vanessa previously revealed to ET that season 2 would be a "juicy" one -- and that season 3 was already in the bag.
"So we shot season 2, that's gonna come out February 2022, and I don't know, am I allowed to say? We shot season 3 already," the NCIS: Hawaii star revealed. See more in the video below.
