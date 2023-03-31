'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Are Zack and Bliss Still Together?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the first eight episodes of Love Is Blind season 4, proceed with caution.

Love was not exactly blind when it came to season 4 contestant Zack Goytowski. The quirky 31-year-old criminal defense attorney fell for two women in the pods -- one who baked him cupcakes for his birthday (33-year-old senior program manager Bliss Poureetezadi), and one who was kind of the pod mean girl and created drama with several of the other girls (26-year-old business owner Irina Solomonova).

Claiming he knew Irina's true nature, Zack cut Bliss loose in the pods and proposed to Irina in a very cringey musical moment.

But it was clear from the moment the pair laid eyes on one another that things weren't exactly... blissful. They didn't kiss during their first interaction and in Mexico things got even more awkward.

Finally, after several days of discomfort, Zack and Irina called it quits, in what Zack referred to as a "real weird breakup."

When Irina asked her ex if he planned to seek out Bliss once they returned to their lives in Seattle, Washington, Zack said, "I don't know," and admitted, "Honestly, I was thinking about her the whole time we were together."

Later in the episode, it cut to him meeting Bliss in person for the first time at a restaurant and quickly telling her, "I made the wrong choice. You know I did, and I do too."

Fans were excited to hear Bliss' answer when the new set of episodes dropped on March 31. Though Bliss seemed skeptical about their future, there definitely were sparks between the two after their first interaction. Eventually, Zack popped the question while the pair was on a boat date, telling her, "No matter what I did. No matter how stupid I was, we were always going to end up here. I found my person."

Though Zack was worried she'd say no, Bliss said she "thought about it," but that their romance "feels right."

Still, she later expresses that she feels like a "second choice" even though Zack assures her that she's not.

"There's no part of me that wants to be with [Irina]. You're my fiancée and I'm planning on marrying you," he tells her.

In preview footage for upcoming episodes, we see Zack and Bliss getting ready on their wedding day and even making it to the altar. But we also see Bliss' father seeming very skeptical both during a family meeting with Zack and even as he's about to lead Bliss down the aisle.

"Your parents got divorced, mine got divorced. I want it to feel fully right. It's OK to change your mind in things," Bliss tells Zack in a scene prior to their wedding day.

In a past trailer, Zack is seen talking to some male friends on his wedding day, saying, "I don't want to be in a marriage where your parents hate me. You know, Romeo and Juliet didn't work for a reason."

Neither Zack nor Bliss are following one another on social media, but the Love Is Blind cast is known for wiping their social accounts before the show's finale and reunion episodes, so this doesn't necessarily mean anything.

However, ET did some digging and earlier this month, Zack shared several videos and photos from a boat outing with several co-stars. Though Bliss wasn't featured in these videos, which included Kwame Appiah (and seemingly Chelsea Griffin), Bliss did post a photo of some boats in the harbor on the same day. Her pic was nearly identical to one Chelsea posted on the same day as well.

But time will tell how things work out for Zack, Bliss and his singing career.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 will be released on Friday, April 7.

