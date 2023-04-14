'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Did Zack and Bliss Get Married?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the finale of Love Is Blind season 4, proceed with caution.

Love was not exactly blind when it came to season 4 contestant Zack Goytowski. The quirky 31-year-old criminal defense attorney fell for two women in the pods -- one who baked him cupcakes for his birthday (33-year-old senior program manager Bliss Poureetezadi), and one who was kind of the pod mean girl and created drama with several of the other girls (26-year-old business owner Irina Solomonova).

Claiming he knew Irina's true nature, Zack cut Bliss loose in the pods and proposed to Irina in a very cringey musical moment.

But it was clear from the moment the pair laid eyes on one another that things weren't exactly... blissful. They didn't kiss during their first interaction and in Mexico things got even more awkward. The pair split up in Mexico and went their separate ways, with Zack seeking out Bliss once he returned to Seattle.

Though Bliss seemed skeptical about their future, there definitely were sparks between the two after their first interaction. Eventually, Zack popped the question while the pair was on a boat date, telling her, "No matter what I did. No matter how stupid I was, we were always going to end up here. I found my person."

Though Zack was worried she'd say no, Bliss said she "thought about it," but that their romance "feels right."

Still, she later expressed that she feels like a "second choice" even though Zack assured her that she's not.

"There's no part of me that wants to be with [Irina]. You're my fiancée and I'm planning on marrying you," he told her.

Zack meets Bliss' family with mixed results. Bliss' mom seems to be in favor of him joining her family, telling Zack, "I'll be your mom," in a sweet moment after he shared that his own mother had died.

But Bliss' dad seems much more skeptical of the union.

"All I can say is good luck," Bliss' dad said, scoffing at the idea of the pair tying the knot. "Let's hope you guys are making the right choice. I mean, [knowing each other for] 20 days is just insanity."

Bliss defends her choice in Zack during the tense meal, but during her bachelorette party, she admits that her and Zack's story makes her unsure of whether or not she's fully ready to marry him.

Both Zack and Bliss seem to be filled with nerves on their wedding day and Bliss' dad urging her to "never settle" as she's about to go down the aisle certainly doesn't help. Zack tearfully says he first knew he loved Bliss when he broke up with her, saying she shows him she loves him on a regular basis. Bliss calls him a "kind man" and comments on how he makes her feel special.

The pair tearfully both say "I do," and share a sweet first dance song to the Lee Ann Womack tune that first bonded them, "I Hope You Dance." Zack also notes that he "owes" Bliss a vacation, but that they don't intend to go to Mexico.

So do the two stay together? ET did some digging and earlier this month, Zack did a fan Q&A on social where he was asked about his new beard. He shared that he kept the facial hair because "someone" asked him to with a small smile.

Last month, Zack shared several videos and photos from a boat outing with several co-stars. Though Bliss wasn't featured in these videos, which included Kwame Appiah (and seemingly Chelsea Griffin), Bliss did post a photo of some boats in the harbor on the same day. Her pic was nearly identical to one Chelsea posted on the same day as well.

Love Is Blind season 4 is streaming on Netflix, and the season's live reunion special will stream on Netflix on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

