Chelsea Blackwell is not about gatekeeping. The Love Is Blind season 6 star has been opening up about her weight loss journey, and on Thursday she shared some impressive before and after photos of herself in a sports bra, showing off the progress she's made.

"Before & after, absolutely insane the difference in how I look and how I feel," the 31-year-old Netflix star wrote.

Chelsea previously shared that she doesn't go hard in the gym or "limit" herself when it comes to her meals, but she has recently incorporated a series of practices she believes has helped her to get in shape.

'Love Is Blind' star Chelsea Blackwell shows off her weight loss on Instagram. - Chelsea Blackwell/Instagram

"I stand by I love my body… I've never been a small girl my entire life and I'm OK with that. I love her. She's healthy and she's strong," Chelsea said in a recent TikTok, adding that she made these changes when she stopped feeling healthy and strong.

Chelsea shared that she practices intermittent fasting, and focuses on a high-protein diet with lots of fruits and vegetables. She also tries to drink 90 ounces of water daily and goes for a 45 minute walk daily.

"I feel better. I feel like my skin feels better. I look better," she shared. "And I'm able to deliver my best possible self to everyone else around me."

Chelsea added in new videos that she takes bone broth every morning and collagen supplements as well as a "detox and debloat" supplement.

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell on 'Love Is Blind' - Netflix

"It's the only thing that I've ever taken that I can instantly tell the difference," she shared.

Chelsea got engaged to Jimmy Presnell in the pods and the former couple went on to have a tumultuous relationship. Eventually they called things off before heading to the altar.

After season 6 aired, Chelsea spoke with ET about how she was portrayed on the show.

"It's hard to see it, but there's also so much that wasn't shown," she said of watching her scenes on the show. "I felt the way I felt for a reason, and unfortunately that doesn't show."

