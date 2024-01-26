Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, beloved stars from season 3 of the popular Netflix show Love Is Blind, revealed that they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who captured the hearts of viewers with their whirlwind romance and subsequent marriage on the reality show, shared the joyous news via a joint Instagram post on Friday.

The announcement featured a radiant Alexa donning white pajamas that gracefully showcased her baby bump, with Brennon standing proudly beside her, their hands meeting on the side of her burgeoning stomach.

In another photo, the couple held up custom newspapers that playfully declared, "Baby Lemieux Coming 2024" and "Lemieux: The Next Gen Coming to a Crib Near You Summer 2024."

"The best of me and the best of you, baby Lemieux coming soon 🤍," they joyfully captioned the post, accompanied by a series of heart emojis.

In an interview with People published on the same day, the couple expressed their gratitude for the upcoming addition to their family. Alexa, 29, spoke about the joy of her pregnancy journey, stating, "I just love looking in the mirror because I remember not being pregnant and looking in the mirror and [thinking], 'Oh, I just can't wait for something to be there.' Now there is, and I'm like, I love it! I just lay my hands on my stomach and just rub it all the time. I'm obsessed."

However, the road to parenthood wasn't without its challenges. The couple revealed that they found out about the pregnancy in November 2023 after nearly a year and a half of trying. Alexa shared that she underwent fertility treatments and faced moments of uncertainty about the possibility of having children.

"I was really nervous that maybe we're never going to be able to have kids. And for me, it strips you of your womanhood. That’s what it felt like. And feeling like I was broken," she revealed.

Despite these challenges, Brennon, 33, stood by his wife, offering unwavering support. "What's going to happen is going to happen. I love you no matter what," he reassured her. The couple believes in the old adage that things happen when least expected.

While Alexa is now embracing the wonders of pregnancy, she admitted to facing some hardships, including sleeping for extended hours, battling pneumonia, and coping with persistent nausea and heartburn. Yet, her gratitude for the journey remains unwavering.

"Even when I’m throwing up, I'm like, 'I wanted this. This is amazing. I'm so happy to be here.' I just kind of roll with the punches. And I think it's because it's just been such a long journey to get here that I'm so appreciative of having symptoms and going through it," she explained.

The couple also disclosed that they know the sex of their baby but plan to keep it a secret until a reveal party.

