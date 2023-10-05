Uche Okoroha is setting the record straight about his time on season 5 of Love Is Blind. The attorney has proven to be a controversial figure on the latest installment of the Netflix dating show.

After connecting with Aaliyah Cosby in the pods, the two seemed to be on the path to engagement when Uche dropped a bombshell -- he had previously dated fellow contestant Lydia Velez Gonzalez.

Aaliyah and Lydia got close in the pods, and the revelation shocked Aaliyah to the point where she left the pods early without Uche's knowledge.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Uche gave some insight into what really happened with Aaliyah when they met up in the real world and doubled down on his allegations surrounding his ex, Lydia.

When one fan asked why Uche told Aaliyah that things were "over" between them at their restaurant date, he claimed, "The 'it's over between us' is a post-production soundbite. At lunch, we both forgave each other, we held hands and shared our first kiss. Then we agreed to date outside of the show."

When another person asked if Uche would have stayed on the show, he replied, "I got conflicting information on what was going on during the pods. Watching it back, I think Aaliyah was brave for staying as long as she did. I would have 100% left too and I don't fault her for that. I just wish it had been communicated to me."

When asked if he really thinks that Lydia "followed" him to the Netflix show, he replied, "100% confirmed. I brought up Instagram because this was the method. More on this later."

As for how he feels about Lydia today, he said, "I don't have any ill will towards her. I wish her well and hope her life and relationships are flourishing."

In the most recent episodes of Love Is Blind, Uche accuses Lydia of "stalking" him both in person and on social media, claiming that she followed him onto the show in the hopes that they could rekindle their romance.

Lydia, who is currently engaged to James Milton Jr., aka Milton, on the show, denied these claims.

ET spoke with Aaliyah about her time on the show prior to season 5 airing. She shared where she currently stands with Uche and Lydia, "I feel like we just have a mutual respect that we both have conversations with each other where, you know, it was like OK, we need to be open and honest about everything. And I feel that that that moment was reached with us on both sides with Uche and Lydia, and so I do respect them both. I wish them the best and I want them both to be happy. And I believe that they want that for me as well."

New episodes of Love Is Blind stream Fridays on Netflix.

