Luann de Lesseps Shares the Moment She Knew She Relapsed

Luann de Lesseps is once again opening up about her struggle with alcoholism.

The Real Housewives of New York City star sat down with Megyn Kelly on Tuesday's Megyn Kelly Today to offer some insight into her decision to check herself back into rehab in July for the second time following her arrest for battery, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest in December of 2017.

She explained that, after her tumultuous year, she was desperate to sell her home in the Hamptons and buy a new one in Upstate New York. However, her ex, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, and their children, Victoria and Noel, filed a suit against her in an attempt to stop the $8 million house sale, ultimately devastating her.

“I lost it. I had a girlfriend with me and she goes, ‘I love making watermelon martinis’ and I said, ‘I’m in,’” she recalled. “I used to drink those at Bungalow 8 years ago and I love them. Anyway, I had two or three of those and then I had I think two bottles of rosé by myself. And then I had probably a six-pack of beer or something… I was dancing in my kitchen with a bikini on and a Panama hat. … I don’t know when to stop.”

De Lesseps also explained that, although she was upset that she missed the filming of the Real Housewives reunion due to her return to rehab, she stated that she was concerned about her well-being.

“I had to take care of myself first,” she said. “I love the reunion because it’s really where you can really air your grievances and not get edited… So, for me it’s about my honest truth and how I feel … so I was really sad to miss it.”

