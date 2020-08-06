Shopping

LuisaViaRoma Sale: Save 50% or More on Tory Burch, Vetements and More

By ETonline Staff
luisaviaroma sale
LuisaViaRoma sale

If you haven't heard of the luxury online retailer LuisaViaRoma, you're in for a treat. The fashion website is a premier destination for designer clothes and accessories -- and its sale section is full of major savings.

Shop more than 600 luxury brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Givenchy, Vetements and Lanvin as well as designer clothing from Tory Burch, Stella McCartney and The Row. Customers can save even more on selected items in the sale section by adding to cart -- many products are marked down by an extra 50%, no promo code needed.

Based in Florence, LuisaViaRoma offers worldwide shipping and free returns in addition to its incredible selection of sale items from brands often seen on the runway. Prices are all-inclusive, meaning they include duty and import fees.

Below, shop the perfect clothing to purchase on sale right now at LuisaViaRoma.

Lurex Viscose Jersey Leggings
Paco Rabanne

Elevate your regular leggings with this luxurious pair -- now majorly on sale.

REGULARLY $295

UAL Logo Tech Crop Top
Puma Select
For working out and extra stylish coffee runs.
REGULARLY $43

Long Lurex Jumpsuit
Rotate

Our favorite kind of clothing to dress up in: one-and-done. (Add a cute bag if you're feeling ambitious.)

REGULARLY $300

Sagittarius Charm Long Necklace
Àcheval Pampa

Score all kinds of accessories on sale, like this Zodiac-inspired gold-plated bronze pendant.

REGULARLY $700

Chained Tweed Top
Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang is just one of the online retailer's top brands. This brightly colored top with a fringed hem pairs well with everything from black jeans to your favorite shorts.

REGULARLY $495

Striped Cotton Jersey Top & Skirt
JW Anderson

Like a dress, but an even better deal: The top and skirt in this striped can be worn together or separately.

REGULARLY $1,760

LVR Exclusive Printed Satin Headband
LuisaViaRoma

A luxury item for under $20! This perfectly polished accessory will hold back your quarantine bangs.

REGULARLY $71

Want more luxury apparel deals? Shop all LuisaViaRoma sale items.

