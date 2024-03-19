Lukas Gage is going through major life changes amid his divorce from Chris Appleton.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith from the premiere of his new film, Road House, where he shared that despite his marriage ending after just six months, "it's been a great year."

"Listen, life's always about moving and changing and I'm just someone who likes to keep moving and keep going and never be stagnant in any kind of situation, any work, relationship, anything," the White Lotus season 1 alum said. "A lot of really intense stuff has happened, but that's just life and you just have to roll with the punches and keep moving."

In November, ET obtained court documents, in which Appleton, 40, filed for divorce from his husband, citing "irreconcilable differences." The documents list the split date for Kim Kardashian's hairstylist and Gage as Nov. 10, 2023.

Around the same time, a source told ET that the couple had been experiencing issues and came to an agreement over the future of their marriage.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton - Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

"Chris and Lukas haven't been getting along recently and things haven't been great between them," a source shared. "It got worse and they decided it was best to end their relationship."

For Gage, the separation has only given him the energy and time to throw himself into his work and promote his new movie, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Daniela Melchior, Arturo Castro and Conor McGregor.

"When you lose a person or you lose a job, you just replace it for someone else," he said. "God, I'm getting deep."

Lukas Gage and Arturo Castro at the 'Road House' premiere in NYC on April 19 - Getty Images

His other tip for getting through a difficult time? Surround yourself with incredible friends and coworkers like Gyllenhaal, Post Malone and Castro -- who he repeatedly interacted with during his interview with ET.

"Stop flirting with me," Gage said at one point as Castro was in the middle of another interview nearby.

The newly single You actor attended the premiere solo and said that the decision to not invite a plus one was intentional as he wanted to hang with his co-stars.

"I just wanted to hang out with the cast, who I love. Arturo, who I'm obsessed with, I just can't -- I can't get over how much I love him," Gage raved. "The chemistry between us two in this movie is sickening."

As for any fans who may worry about the film -- which is a remake of the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze -- he says that everyone from the writers to the director to the film's stars "didn't want to step on" the original, but rather pay homage to the film.

"I think we show our respect and do a nod to it, but we also are such a current version with it," Gage said. "We got Post Malone and Conor McGregor and like the music of it, it's just a completely different thing. So I want people to go in there and not expect a reboot but more of a reimagined current version of this story."

Road House releases on March 21 on Prime Video.

