The cult-favorite Align Legging, Belt Bag and ABC pant are just a few of our favorite holiday gifting ideas from lululemon.
As much as we love the holidays, rushing to gather gifts for all of your loved ones can make the season incredibly stressful. Long checkout lines and shipping delays can make shopping for your dream holiday gifts a nightmare. Instead of scrambling to secure last-minute presents, now is the time to start crossing off your holiday shopping list early.
Whether your giftee is a fitness fanatic, a dedicated yoga lover or could simply use some upgrades to their loungewear wardrobe, lululemon is one of our top destinations for high-quality holiday gifts. The internet-adored athleisure and apparel brand carries everything from cult-favorite Align leggings and sports bras to durable outerwear and handy accessories.
To help inspire your early holiday shopping, we've put together a list of our favorite lululemon gift ideas for women and men. Some of the brand's best-sellers include the versatile ABC Pant, the ridiculously flattering Define Jacket and the viral Belt Bag that's bound to sell out again this season.
Below, ensure a stress-free holiday season by shopping our top lululemon gifts for men and women.
Best lululemon Holiday Gifts for Women
Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
Align Tank Top
The Align tank top with its matching leggings make an adorably coordinated gym 'fit.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold a phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit
lululemon's new Wundermost collection features versatile wardrobe essentials — such as this square-neck bodysuit — in an ultra-soft, curve-hugging fabric.
Softstreme High-Rise Pant
These snuggly track pants are perfect for lounging and lazy days.
Define Jacket
Referred to on TikTok as the "BBL jacket," this zip-up shapes while wicking away sweat during workouts.
Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe
Designed for running and training, the Kate Middleton-approved lululemon Chargefeels deliver style, bounce and agile support.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt
They can never have too many cute and comfortable T-shirts in their wardrobe.
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture.
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Give them their new favorite hoodie. This one has a comfy, oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.
Best lululemon Holiday Gifts for Men
Steady State Crew
Breathable, lightweight cotton makes this versatile crewneck perfect for lounging or lifting.
ABC Classic-Fit 5 Pocket Pant 34"
These versatile pants are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.
Pique Oversized-Fit T-Shirt
Designed for all-day comfort, this T-shirt features a trendy oversized fit.
Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Beanie
Made of naturally temperature-regulating merino wool, this beanie is a must-have once the temperatures really start to drop.
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"
Crush fitness goals in the Pace Breaker shorts, designed with a secure zippered pocket and stretchy waistband.
Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt Oxford
The ultimate dress shirt, this oxford has all the sophisticated style of a button-up with lululemon's signature stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric.
Always In Motion Boxer 5"
Because his underwear collection could likely use an update anyways, treat him to a five-pack of lululemon's premium boxers.
ABC Jogger
Upgrade his loungewear collection with the ultra-popular ABC jogger, available in a variety of colors.
Switch Over Bomber Jacket
"Such a beautiful jacket!" raved one reviewer. "Can go from the gym to everyday wear and a night out too. The fabric almost has a suede like feel to it which is cool."
License to Train Tank Top
Designed for running and training, this tank is outfitted with plenty of ventilation for keeping cool throughout a workout.
