Lululemon's Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag Is One of the Best Early Black Friday Finds to Shop Now

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
lululemon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:41 AM PST, November 10, 2023

Lululemon's We Made Too Much section has early Black Friday finds, including the popular fleece Everywhere Belt Bag.

If you're a fan of lululemon, you know all about the famous Everywhere Belt Bag — and probably own one or two yourself. The athleisure brand's take on the fanny pack has earned itself quite the cult following, and we just found the popular fleece version hiding in lululemon's We Made Too Much section ahead of Black Friday. 

Right now, the lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag is available for just $39. Regularly $58, you can save 33% on the perfect accessory for fall and winter that also makes a great holiday gift. This early Black Friday special only applies to the belt bag in brown with gold detailing, so be sure to snag one before it sell out.

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

$58 $39

Shop Now

The Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag has all the features you know and love about the original. Not only is it the perfect size for everything from running errands to autumn hikes and going to the movies, but it also has interior and exterior pockets to keep you organized and an adjustable strap that can be worn around your waist or over your shoulder. Made with recycled materials, the belt bag has a deliciously soft texture perfect for the colder months.

Given it's popularity, if the fleece style sells out, the original Everywhere Belt Bag is in stock right now in plenty of stylish colors that you can add to your accessory collection.

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Black
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Grey Sage

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Grey Sage
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Grey Sage

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Burnt Caramel

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Burnt Caramel
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Burnt Caramel

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Terra Orange

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Terra Orange
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Terra Orange

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Sonic Pink

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Sonic Pink
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Sonic Pink

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Silver Drop

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Silver Drop
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Silver Drop

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Pink Pastel

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Pink Pastel
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Pink Pastel

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

