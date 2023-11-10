If you're a fan of lululemon, you know all about the famous Everywhere Belt Bag — and probably own one or two yourself. The athleisure brand's take on the fanny pack has earned itself quite the cult following, and we just found the popular fleece version hiding in lululemon's We Made Too Much section ahead of Black Friday.

Right now, the lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag is available for just $39. Regularly $58, you can save 33% on the perfect accessory for fall and winter that also makes a great holiday gift. This early Black Friday special only applies to the belt bag in brown with gold detailing, so be sure to snag one before it sell out.

The Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag has all the features you know and love about the original. Not only is it the perfect size for everything from running errands to autumn hikes and going to the movies, but it also has interior and exterior pockets to keep you organized and an adjustable strap that can be worn around your waist or over your shoulder. Made with recycled materials, the belt bag has a deliciously soft texture perfect for the colder months.

Given it's popularity, if the fleece style sells out, the original Everywhere Belt Bag is in stock right now in plenty of stylish colors that you can add to your accessory collection.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

